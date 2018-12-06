Tillery leads Tennessee Tech past Warren Wilson 118-60

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Corey Tillery poured in 30 points, hitting a career-high 10 3-pointers, and Tennessee Tech rolled to a 118-60 victory over Warren Wilson College on Thursday night.

Tillery sank 10 of 14 from distance but missed both of his 2-point tries against the Owls, who hail from the United State Collegiate Athletics Association. Tillery’s effort helped the Golden Eagles (2-7) shoot 46 percent from beyond the arc and 58 percent overall.

Micaiah Henry scored 21 on 9-of-13 shooting with nine rebounds, freshman Jared Sherfield notched his first double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds and fellow freshman Jr. Clay pitched in with 14 points, nine assists and six boards.

Freshman Andrew Dalton topped the Owls with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Warren Wilson shot just 33 percent from the floor and 27 percent from beyond the arc. The Owls were outrebounded 57-29.

