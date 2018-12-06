Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tillery leads Tennessee Tech past Warren Wilson 118-60

December 6, 2018 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Corey Tillery poured in 30 points, hitting a career-high 10 3-pointers, and Tennessee Tech rolled to a 118-60 victory over Warren Wilson College on Thursday night.

Tillery sank 10 of 14 from distance but missed both of his 2-point tries against the Owls, who hail from the United State Collegiate Athletics Association. Tillery’s effort helped the Golden Eagles (2-7) shoot 46 percent from beyond the arc and 58 percent overall.

Micaiah Henry scored 21 on 9-of-13 shooting with nine rebounds, freshman Jared Sherfield notched his first double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds and fellow freshman Jr. Clay pitched in with 14 points, nine assists and six boards.

Freshman Andrew Dalton topped the Owls with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Warren Wilson shot just 33 percent from the floor and 27 percent from beyond the arc. The Owls were outrebounded 57-29.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus