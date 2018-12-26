Timberwolves-Bulls, Box

MINNESOTA (119)

Covington 3-13 1-2 8, Gibson 6-9 3-3 16, Towns 8-13 2-3 20, Rose 11-19 1-1 24, Wiggins 5-15 2-3 14, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Saric 4-9 2-2 12, Tolliver 0-0 2-2 2, Dieng 4-5 0-0 8, Jones 4-6 3-3 13, Bayless 0-0 0-0 0, Okogie 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 46-93 16-19 119.

CHICAGO (94)

Holiday 1-11 0-0 2, Markkanen 6-14 3-3 16, Carter Jr. 6-11 0-0 12, Arcidiacono 1-2 0-0 3, Dunn 4-11 1-3 9, Hutchison 1-2 0-0 2, Felicio 1-2 0-0 2, Lopez 3-13 0-1 6, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Blakeney 3-5 0-0 7, Harrison 3-6 1-2 7, LaVine 10-17 5-7 28. Totals 39-95 10-16 94.

Minnesota 29 31 23 36—119 Chicago 18 19 28 29— 94

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 11-32 (Towns 2-2, Jones 2-3, Saric 2-4, Wiggins 2-6, Gibson 1-1, Rose 1-5, Covington 1-8, Okogie 0-3), Chicago 6-23 (LaVine 3-7, Blakeney 1-1, Arcidiacono 1-2, Markkanen 1-5, Lopez 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Holiday 0-6). Fouled Out_Dunn. Rebounds_Minnesota 52 (Towns 20), Chicago 45 (Carter Jr., Lopez 9). Assists_Minnesota 26 (Rose 8), Chicago 22 (Dunn 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Chicago 21. A_21,852 (20,917).

