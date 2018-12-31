Timberwolves-Pelicans, Box

MINNESOTA (114)

Covington 6-13 0-1 16, Gibson 6-6 5-6 17, Towns 10-23 6-8 28, Jones 6-11 2-2 15, Wiggins 8-21 2-2 20, Saric 1-6 0-0 2, Dieng 4-6 2-2 10, Bayless 0-2 0-0 0, Okogie 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 43-93 19-23 114.

NEW ORLEANS (123)

Moore 7-13 0-0 17, Randle 13-23 5-6 33, Okafor 3-7 1-1 7, Payton 3-9 2-2 9, Holiday 8-17 8-8 26, Hill 2-3 0-0 4, Miller 7-11 2-2 21, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 0-0 1-2 1, Frazier 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 45-87 19-21 123.

Minnesota 22 29 38 25—114 New Orleans 27 36 25 35—123

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-28 (Covington 4-8, Towns 2-5, Wiggins 2-8, Jones 1-2, Dieng 0-1, Saric 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Bayless 0-2), New Orleans 14-25 (Miller 5-8, Moore 3-4, Holiday 2-3, Randle 2-4, Frazier 1-2, Payton 1-3, Hill 0-1). Fouled Out_Towns. Rebounds_Minnesota 39 (Towns 17), New Orleans 44 (Randle 11). Assists_Minnesota 29 (Jones 13), New Orleans 29 (Holiday 9). Total Fouls_Minnesota 18, New Orleans 21. Technicals_Towns. A_14,904 (16,867).

