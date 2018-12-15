Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Timberwolves-Suns, Box

December 15, 2018 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MINNESOTA (99)

Covington 1-8 1-2 4, Saric 6-12 1-1 15, Towns 11-26 5-6 28, Teague 3-9 4-5 10, Wiggins 6-15 1-2 14, Tolliver 0-1 0-0 0, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-4 1-2 1, Rose 11-16 1-1 25, Okogie 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-96 14-19 99.

PHOENIX (107)

Bridges 4-12 2-2 12, Warren 8-19 2-2 21, Ayton 7-11 4-5 18, Melton 4-6 0-0 9, Booker 10-16 5-6 28, Jackson 2-10 2-4 6, Holmes 4-6 1-1 9, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 41-90 16-20 107.

Minnesota 30 28 24 17— 99
Phoenix 28 28 29 22—107

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-35 (Rose 2-3, Saric 2-5, Wiggins 1-6, Covington 1-7, Towns 1-7, Tolliver 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Teague 0-2, Jones 0-2), Phoenix 9-28 (Booker 3-6, Warren 3-6, Bridges 2-7, Melton 1-2, Evans 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Crawford 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 41 (Towns 12), Phoenix 51 (Ayton 12). Assists_Minnesota 26 (Teague 11), Phoenix 30 (Booker, Crawford 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Phoenix 22. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_14,244 (18,422).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress