Timberwolves-Suns, Box

MINNESOTA (99)

Covington 1-8 1-2 4, Saric 6-12 1-1 15, Towns 11-26 5-6 28, Teague 3-9 4-5 10, Wiggins 6-15 1-2 14, Tolliver 0-1 0-0 0, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-4 1-2 1, Rose 11-16 1-1 25, Okogie 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-96 14-19 99.

PHOENIX (107)

Bridges 4-12 2-2 12, Warren 8-19 2-2 21, Ayton 7-11 4-5 18, Melton 4-6 0-0 9, Booker 10-16 5-6 28, Jackson 2-10 2-4 6, Holmes 4-6 1-1 9, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 41-90 16-20 107.

Minnesota 30 28 24 17— 99 Phoenix 28 28 29 22—107

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-35 (Rose 2-3, Saric 2-5, Wiggins 1-6, Covington 1-7, Towns 1-7, Tolliver 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Teague 0-2, Jones 0-2), Phoenix 9-28 (Booker 3-6, Warren 3-6, Bridges 2-7, Melton 1-2, Evans 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Crawford 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 41 (Towns 12), Phoenix 51 (Ayton 12). Assists_Minnesota 26 (Teague 11), Phoenix 30 (Booker, Crawford 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Phoenix 22. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_14,244 (18,422).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.