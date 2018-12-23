Listen Live Sports

Timberwolves-Thunder, Box

December 23, 2018 10:44 pm
 
MINNESOTA (114)

Covington 4-8 2-3 13, Gibson 5-8 1-2 11, Towns 5-9 6-6 18, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Wiggins 11-20 6-10 30, Saric 4-9 0-0 10, Dieng 5-6 0-0 11, Bayless 2-8 1-1 7, Okogie 3-10 2-5 9. Totals 41-83 18-27 114.

OKLAHOMA CITY (112)

George 11-24 6-6 31, Grant 6-10 1-1 14, Adams 6-10 0-1 12, Westbrook 10-19 2-4 23, Ferguson 0-1 2-2 2, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 2-4 0-0 6, Schroder 4-12 1-2 10, Diallo 2-3 3-4 7, Abrines 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 43-90 17-22 112.

Minnesota 35 18 33 28—114
Oklahoma City 25 38 17 32—112

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 14-27 (Covington 3-5, Towns 2-2, Bayless 2-3, Wiggins 2-4, Saric 2-6, Dieng 1-1, Jones 1-2, Okogie 1-4), Oklahoma City 9-25 (George 3-6, Patterson 2-2, Westbrook 1-1, Schroder 1-4, Grant 1-5, Abrines 1-5, Ferguson 0-1, Diallo 0-1). Fouled Out_Westbrook. Rebounds_Minnesota 41 (Saric 8), Oklahoma City 44 (George, Westbrook 11). Assists_Minnesota 25 (Towns 6), Oklahoma City 17 (Westbrook 10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Oklahoma City 27. Technicals_Saric, Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second). A_18,203 (18,203).

