Timberwolves-Trail Blazers, Box

MINNESOTA (105)

Wiggins 8-18 4-6 20, Gibson 5-11 2-2 12, Towns 6-16 5-6 19, Teague 4-9 2-2 12, Rose 9-25 0-0 18, Saric 3-3 0-0 8, Dieng 2-3 2-2 6, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Okogie 3-5 1-2 8. Totals 40-91 18-22 105.

PORTLAND (113)

Harkless 3-6 0-0 8, Aminu 5-9 4-6 14, Nurkic 7-10 8-9 22, Lillard 8-16 8-9 28, McCollum 7-15 2-2 19, Layman 2-10 2-2 6, Collins 2-3 0-0 4, Leonard 1-3 0-0 2, Stauskas 1-5 1-2 4, Turner 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 39-83 25-30 113.

Minnesota 27 24 29 25—105 Portland 30 23 28 32—113

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-16 (Teague 2-2, Saric 2-2, Towns 2-6, Okogie 1-1, Rose 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Wiggins 0-3), Portland 10-33 (Lillard 4-9, McCollum 3-7, Harkless 2-3, Stauskas 1-3, Collins 0-1, Leonard 0-1, Aminu 0-3, Layman 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 40 (Towns 10), Portland 53 (Nurkic 11). Assists_Minnesota 25 (Rose 9), Portland 23 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Portland 20. A_19,359 (19,393).

