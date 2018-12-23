Listen Live Sports

Titans-Colts game flexed into prime time on NBC

December 23, 2018 9:12 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved next week’s Titans-Colts game into prime time on NBC.

Both AFC South teams are 9-6 and the winner of the regular-season finale will reach the playoffs.

The Colts won the first meeting 38-10 in Week 11 in Indianapolis.

Both teams enter on a roll. The Titans have won four in a row after beating Washington on Saturday and the Colts have won three in a row and eight of nine overall.

Other games moved include the AFC North matchups of Browns at Ravens and Bengals at Steelers. Both games are at 4:25 on CBS. The Ravens (9-6) lead the Steelers (8-6-1) in the race for the division title.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

