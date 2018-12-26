Listen Live Sports

Titans QB Mariota sits out practice, hopes to play vs Colts

December 26, 2018 4:21 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota says he’s doing “everything in my power” to be available Sunday night against Indianapolis with a playoff berth on the line for the winner.

Mariota did not practice Wednesday with what the Titans listed as neck and foot injuries. Mariota declined to detail what symptoms he’s still dealing with after being hurt on a sack late in the first half of Tennessee’s win over Washington last weekend.

On his weekly radio appearance earlier Wednesday, Mariota said the hit left his whole right side “numb and tingly.” Mariota also called it unfortunate because nerves take time to recover.

The Titans signed Austin Davis on Monday, bringing back a quarterback who was the roster in September when Mariota missed back-to-back starts. Blaine Gabbert stayed on the field after practice getting in some extra work.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

