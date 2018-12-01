Titans sign DB Kalu off practice squad, waive Durden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed defensive back Joshua Kalu off their practice squad after waiving defensive back Kenneth Durden.

The Titans announced the move Saturday.

The 6-foot, 203-pound Kalu was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, where he was a three-year starter at cornerback and safety. The Titans waived him after training camp, then signed him to their practice squad.

