Titans sign DB Kalu off practice squad, waive Durden

December 1, 2018 3:33 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed defensive back Joshua Kalu off their practice squad after waiving defensive back Kenneth Durden.

The Titans announced the move Saturday.

The 6-foot, 203-pound Kalu was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, where he was a three-year starter at cornerback and safety. The Titans waived him after training camp, then signed him to their practice squad.

