The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Title-chaser Liverpool comes from behind to sink Burnley

December 5, 2018 5:17 pm
 
BURNLEY, England (AP) — Juergen Klopp had to bring rested stars off the bench to ensure Liverpool came from behind to beat Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday and move back within two points of leader Manchester City.

After Liverpool gambled by making seven changes, Jack Cork put Burnley ahead in the 54th minute.

James Milner equalized in the 62nd and Klopp sent on Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who converted from close range within four minutes of his arrival.

Xherdan Shaqiri completed the scoring in stoppage time as Liverpool maintained its unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Klopp’s big call was in making sweeping changes from the derby win over Everton, giving Sunday’s match-winner Divock Origi his first Premier League start since May 2017. That was also the last time Liverpool started without attacking trio Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane, who was out injured.

