Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

December 23, 2018 5:47 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Sunday

1. Kansas (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Saturday.

2. Duke (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday, Jan. 5.

3. Tennessee (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Saturday.

4. Michigan (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Virginia (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Monday, Dec. 31.

6. Nevada (12-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Saturday.

7. Auburn (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Saturday.

8. Gonzaga (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Alabama, Friday.

9. North Carolina (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Davidson, Saturday.

10. Michigan State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Illinois, Saturday.

11. Florida State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Tuesday, Jan. 1.

12. Texas Tech (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Friday.

13. Virginia Tech (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Friday.

14. Buffalo (11-1) did not play. Next: at Canisius, Saturday.

15. Ohio State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. High Point, Saturday.

16. Wisconsin (10-2) did not play. Next: at Western Kentucky, Saturday.

17. Mississippi State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

18. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Saturday.

19. Kentucky (9-2) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Saturday.

20. Marquette (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern University, Friday.

21. Houston (12-0) beat Coppin State 75-44. Next: vs. NJIT, Saturday.

22. Indiana (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday, Jan. 3.

23. Iowa (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Saturday.

24. Furman (12-1) did not play. Next: at ETSU, Saturday.

25. Nebraska (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southwest Minnesta State, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act