1. Kansas (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Saturday.
2. Duke (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday, Jan. 5.
3. Tennessee (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Saturday.
4. Michigan (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Sunday.
5. Virginia (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Monday, Dec. 31.
6. Nevada (12-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Saturday.
7. Auburn (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Saturday.
8. Gonzaga (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Alabama, Friday.
9. North Carolina (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Davidson, Saturday.
10. Michigan State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Illinois, Saturday.
11. Florida State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Tuesday, Jan. 1.
12. Texas Tech (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Friday.
13. Virginia Tech (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Friday.
14. Buffalo (11-1) did not play. Next: at Canisius, Saturday.
15. Ohio State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. High Point, Saturday.
16. Wisconsin (10-2) did not play. Next: at Western Kentucky, Saturday.
17. Mississippi State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.
18. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Saturday.
19. Kentucky (9-2) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Saturday.
20. Marquette (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern University, Friday.
21. Houston (12-0) beat Coppin State 75-44. Next: vs. NJIT, Saturday.
22. Indiana (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday, Jan. 3.
23. Iowa (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Saturday.
24. Furman (12-1) did not play. Next: at ETSU, Saturday.
25. Nebraska (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southwest Minnesta State, Saturday.
