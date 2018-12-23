Sunday

1. Kansas (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Saturday.

2. Duke (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday, Jan. 5.

3. Tennessee (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Saturday.

4. Michigan (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Virginia (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Monday, Dec. 31.

6. Nevada (12-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Saturday.

7. Auburn (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Saturday.

8. Gonzaga (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Alabama, Friday.

9. North Carolina (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Davidson, Saturday.

10. Michigan State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Illinois, Saturday.

11. Florida State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Tuesday, Jan. 1.

12. Texas Tech (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Friday.

13. Virginia Tech (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Friday.

14. Buffalo (11-1) did not play. Next: at Canisius, Saturday.

15. Ohio State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. High Point, Saturday.

16. Wisconsin (10-2) did not play. Next: at Western Kentucky, Saturday.

17. Mississippi State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

18. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Saturday.

19. Kentucky (9-2) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Saturday.

20. Marquette (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern University, Friday.

21. Houston (12-0) beat Coppin State 75-44. Next: vs. NJIT, Saturday.

22. Indiana (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday, Jan. 3.

23. Iowa (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Saturday.

24. Furman (12-1) did not play. Next: at ETSU, Saturday.

25. Nebraska (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southwest Minnesta State, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.