Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

December 28, 2018 10:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Friday

1. Duke (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday, Jan. 5.

2. Michigan (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Sunday.

3. Tennessee (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Saturday.

4. Virginia (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Monday.

Advertisement

5. Kansas (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Saturday.

6. Nevada (12-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Saturday.

7. Gonzaga (11-2) vs. North Alabama. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Monday.

8. Michigan State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Illinois, Saturday.

9. Florida State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Tuesday.

10. Virginia Tech (11-1) beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 85-40. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Tuesday.

11. Texas Tech (11-1) beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 71-46. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.

12. Auburn (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Saturday.

13. Ohio State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. High Point, Saturday.

14. North Carolina (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Davidson, Saturday.

15. Wisconsin (10-2) did not play. Next: at Western Kentucky, Saturday.

16. Kentucky (9-2) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Saturday.

17. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Saturday.

18. Marquette (11-2) beat Southern University 84-41. Next: at St. John’s, Tuesday.

19. Mississippi State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

20. N.C. State (12-1) beat Loyola (Md.) 97-64. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

21. Buffalo (11-1) did not play. Next: at Canisius, Saturday.

22. Houston (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. NJIT, Saturday.

23. Indiana (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.

24. Iowa (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Saturday.

25. Oklahoma (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Kansas, Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union