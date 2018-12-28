Friday

1. Duke (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday, Jan. 5.

2. Michigan (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Sunday.

3. Tennessee (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Saturday.

4. Virginia (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Monday.

5. Kansas (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Saturday.

6. Nevada (12-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Saturday.

7. Gonzaga (12-2) beat North Alabama 96-51. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Monday.

8. Michigan State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Illinois, Saturday.

9. Florida State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Tuesday.

10. Virginia Tech (11-1) beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 85-40. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Tuesday.

11. Texas Tech (11-1) beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 71-46. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.

12. Auburn (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Saturday.

13. Ohio State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. High Point, Saturday.

14. North Carolina (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Davidson, Saturday.

15. Wisconsin (10-2) did not play. Next: at Western Kentucky, Saturday.

16. Kentucky (9-2) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Saturday.

17. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Saturday.

18. Marquette (11-2) beat Southern University 84-41. Next: at St. John’s, Tuesday.

19. Mississippi State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

20. N.C. State (12-1) beat Loyola (Md.) 97-64. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

21. Buffalo (11-1) did not play. Next: at Canisius, Saturday.

22. Houston (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. NJIT, Saturday.

23. Indiana (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.

24. Iowa (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Saturday.

25. Oklahoma (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Kansas, Wednesday.

