Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

December 29, 2018 7:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. Duke (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday.

2. Michigan (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Sunday.

3. Tennessee (11-1) beat Tennessee Tech 96-53. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.

4. Virginia (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Monday.

Advertisement

5. Kansas (11-1) beat Eastern Michigan 87-63. Next: vs. No. 25 Oklahoma, Wednesday.

6. Nevada (13-0) beat Utah 86-71. Next: vs. Utah State, Wednesday.

7. Gonzaga (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Monday.

8. Michigan State (11-2) beat Northern Illinois 88-60. Next: vs. Northwestern, Wednesday.

9. Florida State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Tuesday.

10. Virginia Tech (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Tuesday.

11. Texas Tech (11-1) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.

12. Auburn (11-2) beat North Florida 95-49. Next: at Mississippi, Wednesday, Jan. 9.

13. Ohio State (12-1) beat High Point 82-64. Next: vs. No. 8 Michigan State, Saturday.

14. North Carolina (9-3) beat Davidson 82-60. Next: vs. Harvard, Wednesday.

15. Wisconsin (10-3) lost to Western Kentucky 83-76. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

16. Kentucky (10-2) beat Louisville 71-58. Next: at Alabama, Saturday.

17. Arizona State (9-3) lost to Princeton 67-66. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.

18. Marquette (11-2) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Tuesday.

19. Mississippi State (12-1) beat BYU 103-81. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday, Jan. 8.

20. N.C. State (12-1) did not play. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

21. Buffalo (11-1) at Canisius. Next: at Eastern Michigan, Friday.

22. Houston (13-0) beat NJIT 80-59. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.

23. Indiana (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.

24. Iowa (10-2) vs. Bryant. Next: at Purdue, Thursday.

25. Oklahoma (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Kansas, Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union