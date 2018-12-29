Saturday

1. Duke (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday.

2. Michigan (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Sunday.

3. Tennessee (11-1) beat Tennessee Tech 96-53. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.

4. Virginia (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marshall, Monday.

5. Kansas (11-1) beat Eastern Michigan 87-63. Next: vs. No. 25 Oklahoma, Wednesday.

6. Nevada (13-0) beat Utah 86-71. Next: vs. Utah State, Wednesday.

7. Gonzaga (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Monday.

8. Michigan State (11-2) beat Northern Illinois 88-60. Next: vs. Northwestern, Wednesday.

9. Florida State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Tuesday.

10. Virginia Tech (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Tuesday.

11. Texas Tech (11-1) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.

12. Auburn (11-2) beat North Florida 95-49. Next: at Mississippi, Wednesday, Jan. 9.

13. Ohio State (12-1) beat High Point 82-64. Next: vs. No. 8 Michigan State, Saturday.

14. North Carolina (9-3) beat Davidson 82-60. Next: vs. Harvard, Wednesday.

15. Wisconsin (10-3) lost to Western Kentucky 83-76. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

16. Kentucky (10-2) beat Louisville 71-58. Next: at Alabama, Saturday.

17. Arizona State (9-3) lost to Princeton 67-66. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.

18. Marquette (11-2) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Tuesday.

19. Mississippi State (12-1) beat BYU 103-81. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday, Jan. 8.

20. N.C. State (12-1) did not play. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

21. Buffalo (11-1) at Canisius. Next: at Eastern Michigan, Friday.

22. Houston (13-0) beat NJIT 80-59. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.

23. Indiana (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.

24. Iowa (10-2) vs. Bryant. Next: at Purdue, Thursday.

25. Oklahoma (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Kansas, Wednesday.

