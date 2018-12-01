1. Gonzaga (7-0) at Creighton. Next: vs. Washington, Wednesday.
2. Kansas (5-0) vs. Stanford. Next: vs. Wofford, Tuesday.
3. Duke (6-1) vs. Stetson. Next: vs. Hartford, Wednesday.
4. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morgan State, Monday.
5. Nevada (7-0) at Southern Cal. Next: vs. Arizona State, Friday.
6. Tennessee (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Sunday.
7. Michigan (7-0) vs. No. 19 Purdue. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.
8. Auburn (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Asheville, Tuesday.
9. Michigan State (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Iowa, Monday.
10. Kentucky (7-1) beat UNC Greensboro 78-61. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.
11. North Carolina (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Wilmington, Wednesday.
12. Kansas State (6-0) at Marquette. Next: at Tulsa, Saturday.
13. Virginia Tech (5-1) vs. CCSU. Next: vs. VMI, Wednesday.
14. Iowa (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Michigan State, Monday.
15. Florida State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Troy, Monday.
16. Ohio State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.
17. Texas (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. VCU, Wednesday.
18. Oregon (4-2) at Houston. Next: vs. Omaha, Saturday.
19. Purdue (5-2) at No. 7 Michigan. Next: vs. No. 24 Maryland, Thursday.
20. Texas Tech (6-0) vs. Memphis. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Wednesday.
21. Buffalo (7-0) beat San Francisco 85-81. Next: vs. Le Moyne, Wednesday.
22. Wisconsin (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Monday.
23. Villanova (5-2) vs. La Salle. Next: vs. Temple, Wednesday.
24. Maryland (6-1) vs. Penn State. Next: at No. 19 Purdue, Thursday.
25. Mississippi State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese, Tuesday.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.