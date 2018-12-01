Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

December 1, 2018 3:04 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. Gonzaga (7-0) at Creighton. Next: vs. Washington, Wednesday.

2. Kansas (5-0) vs. Stanford. Next: vs. Wofford, Tuesday.

3. Duke (6-1) vs. Stetson. Next: vs. Hartford, Wednesday.

4. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morgan State, Monday.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Nevada (7-0) at Southern Cal. Next: vs. Arizona State, Friday.

6. Tennessee (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Sunday.

7. Michigan (7-0) vs. No. 19 Purdue. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.

8. Auburn (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Asheville, Tuesday.

9. Michigan State (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Iowa, Monday.

10. Kentucky (7-1) beat UNC Greensboro 78-61. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.

11. North Carolina (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Wilmington, Wednesday.

12. Kansas State (6-0) at Marquette. Next: at Tulsa, Saturday.

13. Virginia Tech (5-1) vs. CCSU. Next: vs. VMI, Wednesday.

14. Iowa (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Michigan State, Monday.

15. Florida State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Troy, Monday.

16. Ohio State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

17. Texas (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. VCU, Wednesday.

18. Oregon (4-2) at Houston. Next: vs. Omaha, Saturday.

19. Purdue (5-2) at No. 7 Michigan. Next: vs. No. 24 Maryland, Thursday.

20. Texas Tech (6-0) vs. Memphis. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Wednesday.

21. Buffalo (7-0) beat San Francisco 85-81. Next: vs. Le Moyne, Wednesday.

22. Wisconsin (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Monday.

23. Villanova (5-2) vs. La Salle. Next: vs. Temple, Wednesday.

24. Maryland (6-1) vs. Penn State. Next: at No. 19 Purdue, Thursday.

25. Mississippi State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize