1. Gonzaga (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Wednesday.
2. Kansas (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Tuesday.
3. Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Hartford, Wednesday.
4. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morgan State, Monday.
5. Nevada (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Friday.
6. Tennessee (6-1) beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-51. Next: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Sunday.
7. Michigan (8-0) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.
8. Auburn (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Asheville, Tuesday.
9. Michigan State (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Iowa, Monday.
10. Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.
11. North Carolina (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Wilmington, Wednesday.
12. Kansas State (6-1) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Saturday.
13. Virginia Tech (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. VMI, Wednesday.
14. Iowa (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Michigan State, Monday.
15. Florida State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Troy, Monday.
16. Ohio State (7-1) beat Minnesota 79-59. Next: beat Illinois, Wednesday.
17. Texas (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. VCU, Wednesday.
18. Oregon (4-3) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Saturday.
19. Purdue (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Maryland, Thursday.
20. Texas Tech (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Wednesday.
21. Buffalo (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Le Moyne, Wednesday.
22. Wisconsin (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Monday.
23. Villanova (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Wednesday.
24. Maryland (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Purdue, Thursday.
25. Mississippi State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese, Tuesday.
