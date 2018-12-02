Sunday

1. Gonzaga (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Wednesday.

2. Kansas (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Tuesday.

3. Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Hartford, Wednesday.

4. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morgan State, Monday.

5. Nevada (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Friday.

6. Tennessee (6-1) beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-51. Next: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Sunday.

7. Michigan (8-0) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.

8. Auburn (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Asheville, Tuesday.

9. Michigan State (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Iowa, Monday.

10. Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.

11. North Carolina (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Wilmington, Wednesday.

12. Kansas State (6-1) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Saturday.

13. Virginia Tech (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. VMI, Wednesday.

14. Iowa (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Michigan State, Monday.

15. Florida State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Troy, Monday.

16. Ohio State (7-1) beat Minnesota 79-59. Next: beat Illinois, Wednesday.

17. Texas (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. VCU, Wednesday.

18. Oregon (4-3) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Saturday.

19. Purdue (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Maryland, Thursday.

20. Texas Tech (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Wednesday.

21. Buffalo (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Le Moyne, Wednesday.

22. Wisconsin (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Monday.

23. Villanova (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Wednesday.

24. Maryland (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Purdue, Thursday.

25. Mississippi State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese, Tuesday.

