1. Gonzaga (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Tennessee, Sunday.

2. Kansas (7-0) vs. New Mexico State. Next: vs. No. 21 Villanova, Saturday.

3. Duke (8-1) vs. Yale. Next: vs. Princeton, Tuesday, Dec. 18.

4. Virginia (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. VCU, Sunday.

5. Michigan (10-0) beat South Carolina 89-78. Next: vs. Western Michigan, Saturday.

6. Nevada (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Grand Canyon, Sunday.

7. Tennessee (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Sunday.

8. Auburn (7-1) vs. Dayton. Next: vs. UAB, Saturday.

9. Kentucky (7-2) lost to Seton Hall 84-83, OT. Next: vs. Utah, Saturday.

10. Michigan State (8-2) beat Florida 63-59. Next: vs. Green Bay, Sunday, Dec. 16.

11. Florida State (7-1) vs. UConn. Next: vs. Southeast Missouri State, Monday, Dec. 17.

12. Wisconsin (8-1) at Marquette. Next: vs. Savannah State, Thursday.

13. Texas Tech (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern State, Wednesday.

14. North Carolina (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Saturday.

15. Virginia Tech (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. S.C. State, Sunday.

16. Kansas State (6-1) at Tulsa. Next: vs. Georgia State, Saturday.

17. Buffalo (8-0) at St. Bonaventure. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday.

18. Iowa (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Saturday.

19. Ohio State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bucknell, Saturday.

20. Arizona State (7-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Saturday.

21. Villanova (7-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Tuesday.

22. Mississippi State (7-1) vs. Clemson. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday.

23. Maryland (7-2) vs. Loyola of Chicago. Next: vs. Loyola (Md.), Tuesday.

24. Nebraska (7-2) vs. Creighton. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday, Dec. 16.

25. Furman (9-0) at South Carolina Upstate/ Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Tuesday.

