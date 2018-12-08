1. Gonzaga (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Tennessee, Sunday.
2. Kansas (7-0) vs. New Mexico State. Next: vs. No. 21 Villanova, Saturday.
3. Duke (8-1) vs. Yale. Next: vs. Princeton, Tuesday, Dec. 18.
4. Virginia (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. VCU, Sunday.
5. Michigan (10-0) beat South Carolina 89-78. Next: vs. Western Michigan, Saturday.
6. Nevada (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Grand Canyon, Sunday.
7. Tennessee (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Sunday.
8. Auburn (7-1) vs. Dayton. Next: vs. UAB, Saturday.
9. Kentucky (7-2) lost to Seton Hall 84-83, OT. Next: vs. Utah, Saturday.
10. Michigan State (8-2) beat Florida 63-59. Next: vs. Green Bay, Sunday, Dec. 16.
11. Florida State (7-1) vs. UConn. Next: vs. Southeast Missouri State, Monday, Dec. 17.
12. Wisconsin (8-1) at Marquette. Next: vs. Savannah State, Thursday.
13. Texas Tech (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern State, Wednesday.
14. North Carolina (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Saturday.
15. Virginia Tech (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. S.C. State, Sunday.
16. Kansas State (6-1) at Tulsa. Next: vs. Georgia State, Saturday.
17. Buffalo (8-0) at St. Bonaventure. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday.
18. Iowa (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Saturday.
19. Ohio State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bucknell, Saturday.
20. Arizona State (7-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Saturday.
21. Villanova (7-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Tuesday.
22. Mississippi State (7-1) vs. Clemson. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday.
23. Maryland (7-2) vs. Loyola of Chicago. Next: vs. Loyola (Md.), Tuesday.
24. Nebraska (7-2) vs. Creighton. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday, Dec. 16.
25. Furman (9-0) at South Carolina Upstate/ Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Tuesday.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.