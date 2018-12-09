Sunday

1. Gonzaga (9-1) lost to No. 7 Tennessee 76-73. Next: at No. 14 North Carolina, Saturday.

2. Kansas (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Villanova, Saturday.

3. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Tuesday, Dec. 18.

4. Virginia (9-0) beat VCU 57-49. Next: vs. South Carolina, Wednesday, Dec. 19.

5. Michigan (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Western Michigan, Saturday.

6. Nevada (10-0) beat Grand Canyon 74-66. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Saturday.

7. Tennessee (7-1) beat No. 1 Gonzaga 76-73. Next: at Memphis, Saturday.

8. Auburn (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. UAB, Saturday.

9. Kentucky (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Saturday.

10. Michigan State (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Green Bay, Sunday.

11. Florida State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southeast Missouri State, Monday, Dec. 17.

12. Wisconsin (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Savannah State, Thursday.

13. Texas Tech (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern State, Wednesday.

14. North Carolina (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Saturday.

15. Virginia Tech (8-1) beat S.C. State 81-44. Next: vs. Washington, Saturday.

16. Kansas State (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia State, Saturday.

17. Buffalo (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday.

18. Iowa (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Saturday.

19. Ohio State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bucknell, Saturday.

20. Arizona State (7-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Saturday.

21. Villanova (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Tuesday.

22. Mississippi State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday.

23. Maryland (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola (Md.), Tuesday.

24. Nebraska (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday.

25. Furman (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Tuesday.

