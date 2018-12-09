1. Gonzaga (9-1) lost to No. 7 Tennessee 76-73. Next: at No. 14 North Carolina, Saturday.
2. Kansas (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Villanova, Saturday.
3. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Tuesday, Dec. 18.
4. Virginia (9-0) beat VCU 57-49. Next: vs. South Carolina, Wednesday, Dec. 19.
5. Michigan (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Western Michigan, Saturday.
6. Nevada (10-0) beat Grand Canyon 74-66. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Saturday.
7. Tennessee (7-1) beat No. 1 Gonzaga 76-73. Next: at Memphis, Saturday.
8. Auburn (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. UAB, Saturday.
9. Kentucky (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Saturday.
10. Michigan State (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Green Bay, Sunday.
11. Florida State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southeast Missouri State, Monday, Dec. 17.
12. Wisconsin (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Savannah State, Thursday.
13. Texas Tech (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern State, Wednesday.
14. North Carolina (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Saturday.
15. Virginia Tech (8-1) beat S.C. State 81-44. Next: vs. Washington, Saturday.
16. Kansas State (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia State, Saturday.
17. Buffalo (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday.
18. Iowa (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Saturday.
19. Ohio State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bucknell, Saturday.
20. Arizona State (7-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Saturday.
21. Villanova (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Tuesday.
22. Mississippi State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday.
23. Maryland (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola (Md.), Tuesday.
24. Nebraska (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday.
25. Furman (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Tuesday.
