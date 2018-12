By The Associated Press

Saturday

1. Kansas (9-0) beat No. 17 Villanova 74-71. Next: vs. South Dakota, Tuesday.

2. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Tuesday.

3. Tennessee (8-1) beat Memphis 102-92. Next: vs. Samford, Wednesday.

4. Gonzaga (9-2) lost to No. 12 North Carolina 103-90. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Tuesday.

5. Michigan (11-0) beat Western Michigan 70-62. Next: vs. Air Force, Saturday.

6. Virginia (9-0) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Wednesday.

7. Nevada (10-0) vs. South Dakota State. Next: vs. Akron, Saturday.

8. Auburn (9-1) beat UAB 75-71, OT. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.

9. Michigan State (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Green Bay, Sunday.

10. Florida State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southeast Missouri State, Monday.

11. Texas Tech (10-0) beat Abilene Christian 82-48. Next: vs. No. 2 Duke, Thursday.

12. North Carolina (8-2) beat No. 4 Gonzaga 103-90. Next: at No. 19 Kentucky, Saturday.

13. Virginia Tech (9-1) beat Washington 73-61. Next: vs. N.C. A&T, Wednesday.

14. Buffalo (10-0) beat Southern Illinois 73-65. Next: at No. 25 Syracuse, Tuesday.

15. Ohio State (9-1) beat Bucknell 73-71. Next: vs. Youngstown State, Tuesday.

16. Wisconsin (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Grambling State, Saturday.

17. Villanova (8-4) lost to No. 1 Kansas 74-71. Next: vs. UConn, Saturday.

18. Mississippi State (8-1) vs. Cincinnati. Next: vs. Wofford, Wednesday.

19. Kentucky (8-2) beat Utah 88-61. Next: vs. No. 12 North Carolina, Saturday.

20. Arizona State (8-1) beat Georgia 76-74. Next: at Vanderbilt, Monday.

21. Marquette (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota, Tuesday.

22. Iowa (8-2) beat Northern Iowa 77-54. Next: vs. Western Carolina, Tuesday.

23. Furman (12-0) beat UNC Wilmington 93-50. Next: at LSU, Friday.

24. Houston (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Sunday.

25. Indiana (9-2) beat Butler 71-68. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Wednesday.

25. Kansas State (7-2) beat Georgia State 71-59. Next: vs. Southern Mississippi, Wednesday.

25. Syracuse (7-3) lost to Old Dominion 68-62. Next: vs. No. 14 Buffalo, Tuesday.

