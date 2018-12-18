Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tottenham fan banned by court for throwing banana skin

December 18, 2018 11:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A Tottenham fan has been banned from soccer games for four years for throwing a banana skin at an Arsenal player who is black.

Averof Panteli was found guilty of a “targeted gesture” aimed at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a “racial element.”

Aubameyang was celebrating scoring a goal in front of visiting Tottenham fans at Emirates Stadium on Dec. 2.

Panteli, who lives in Norwich, got a 4-year ban and was ordered to pay 635 pounds ($800) in fines and court costs. He pleaded guilty to throwing a missile but denied racist intent.

Advertisement

Tottenham imposed a lifetime ban on Panteli.

The incident renewed a debate about racism in English soccer.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth