Trail Blazers-Jazz, Box

PORTLAND (96)

Harkless 2-8 2-4 6, Aminu 3-6 3-4 11, Nurkic 3-10 1-2 7, Lillard 9-21 0-0 20, McCollum 4-14 2-4 11, Layman 0-1 0-0 0, Swanigan 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 4-6 2-4 10, Leonard 2-6 2-2 7, Curry 3-4 0-0 8, Stauskas 0-3 0-0 0, Turner 4-9 4-4 12, Baldwin IV 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 35-89 17-26 96.

UTAH (117)

Ingles 6-9 0-0 15, Favors 3-5 1-2 7, Gobert 7-10 4-9 18, Rubio 5-11 2-3 14, Mitchell 8-18 1-4 19, Crowder 3-10 4-5 12, Sefolosha 1-2 0-0 2, O’Neale 1-1 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Neto 1-1 0-0 3, Exum 7-9 0-0 15, Korver 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 46-83 12-23 117.

Portland 24 23 23 26— 96 Utah 24 35 24 34—117

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-23 (Curry 2-3, Aminu 2-3, Lillard 2-5, Baldwin IV 1-1, McCollum 1-3, Leonard 1-3, Harkless 0-1, Collins 0-1, Layman 0-1, Stauskas 0-2), Utah 13-29 (Ingles 3-5, Korver 2-4, Rubio 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Crowder 2-8, Neto 1-1, Exum 1-1, Favors 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 42 (Nurkic 10), Utah 49 (Gobert 14). Assists_Portland 20 (Lillard 4), Utah 20 (Rubio 6). Total Fouls_Portland 20, Utah 19. A_18,306 (18,306).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.