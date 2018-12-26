Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trail Blazers-Jazz, Box

December 26, 2018 1:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       
PORTLAND (96)

Harkless 2-8 2-4 6, Aminu 3-6 3-4 11, Nurkic 3-10 1-2 7, Lillard 9-21 0-0 20, McCollum 4-14 2-4 11, Layman 0-1 0-0 0, Swanigan 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 4-6 2-4 10, Leonard 2-6 2-2 7, Curry 3-4 0-0 8, Stauskas 0-3 0-0 0, Turner 4-9 4-4 12, Baldwin IV 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 35-89 17-26 96.

UTAH (117)

Ingles 6-9 0-0 15, Favors 3-5 1-2 7, Gobert 7-10 4-9 18, Rubio 5-11 2-3 14, Mitchell 8-18 1-4 19, Crowder 3-10 4-5 12, Sefolosha 1-2 0-0 2, O’Neale 1-1 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Neto 1-1 0-0 3, Exum 7-9 0-0 15, Korver 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 46-83 12-23 117.

Portland 24 23 23 26— 96
Utah 24 35 24 34—117

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-23 (Curry 2-3, Aminu 2-3, Lillard 2-5, Baldwin IV 1-1, McCollum 1-3, Leonard 1-3, Harkless 0-1, Collins 0-1, Layman 0-1, Stauskas 0-2), Utah 13-29 (Ingles 3-5, Korver 2-4, Rubio 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Crowder 2-8, Neto 1-1, Exum 1-1, Favors 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 42 (Nurkic 10), Utah 49 (Gobert 14). Assists_Portland 20 (Lillard 4), Utah 20 (Rubio 6). Total Fouls_Portland 20, Utah 19. A_18,306 (18,306).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation