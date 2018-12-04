Trail Blazers-Mavericks, Box

PORTLAND (102)

Harkless 2-5 0-0 5, Aminu 5-6 1-2 12, Nurkic 4-9 1-2 9, Lillard 10-23 11-12 33, McCollum 7-19 2-2 18, Leonard 0-0 1-1 1, Collins 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 1-3 0-0 3, Turner 5-10 3-4 13, Stauskas 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 38-84 19-23 102.

DALLAS (111)

Barnes 4-12 3-5 11, Doncic 6-14 7-9 21, Jordan 4-8 4-5 12, Smith Jr. 4-9 3-5 12, Matthews 6-12 2-3 17, Finney-Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Kleber 4-7 0-0 8, Powell 2-5 1-2 7, Barea 3-11 3-4 9, Harris 3-6 1-2 9. Totals 38-87 24-35 111.

Portland 20 25 28 29—102 Dallas 34 26 27 24—111

3-Point Goals_Portland 7-24 (McCollum 2-7, Lillard 2-8, Aminu 1-2, Curry 1-2, Harkless 1-2, Stauskas 0-3), Dallas 11-30 (Matthews 3-6, Powell 2-3, Doncic 2-4, Harris 2-5, Finney-Smith 1-1, Smith Jr. 1-4, Kleber 0-2, Barea 0-2, Barnes 0-3). Fouled Out_Nurkic. Rebounds_Portland 48 (Aminu 13), Dallas 51 (Jordan 17). Assists_Portland 20 (Lillard 8), Dallas 25 (Smith Jr. 9). Total Fouls_Portland 29, Dallas 19. Technicals_Aminu, Harkless, Matthews. A_19,341 (19,200).

