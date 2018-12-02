Trail Blazers-Spurs, Box

PORTLAND (118)

Harkless 3-5 0-0 8, Aminu 7-9 2-2 20, Nurkic 7-11 2-2 16, Lillard 12-28 10-10 37, McCollum 11-22 0-0 24, Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Leonard 1-1 2-2 4, Curry 1-2 0-0 2, Stauskas 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 45-86 16-16 118.

SAN ANTONIO (131)

Gay 7-10 0-0 18, Bertans 4-7 0-0 10, Aldridge 11-15 7-8 29, Forbes 3-6 0-0 7, DeRozan 13-27 10-10 36, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 3-3 0-0 6, White 4-7 1-2 10, Mills 5-8 2-2 15. Totals 50-83 20-22 131.

Portland 33 22 35 28—118 San Antonio 32 30 35 34—131

3-Point Goals_Portland 12-29 (Aminu 4-5, Lillard 3-11, Harkless 2-2, McCollum 2-6, Stauskas 1-3, Collins 0-2), San Antonio 11-15 (Gay 4-4, Mills 3-5, Bertans 2-3, White 1-1, Forbes 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 35 (Aminu 9), San Antonio 34 (Aldridge, DeRozan 8). Assists_Portland 25 (Lillard 10), San Antonio 29 (DeRozan, White, Mills 6). Total Fouls_Portland 21, San Antonio 15. A_18,354 (18,581).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.