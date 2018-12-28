Listen Live Sports

Trail Blazers-Warriors, Box

December 28, 2018 1:15 am
 
PORTLAND (110)

Harkless 4-8 2-2 11, Aminu 3-13 0-0 7, Nurkic 10-18 7-8 27, Lillard 7-20 4-4 21, McCollum 7-22 7-7 24, Leonard 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 0-6 1-2 1, Se.Curry 4-7 0-0 11, Stauskas 2-5 0-0 6, Turner 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 38-105 21-23 110.

GOLDEN STATE (109)

Durant 11-23 2-4 26, Green 7-15 0-0 15, Looney 4-6 0-2 8, St.Curry 11-26 1-3 29, Thompson 6-19 1-4 15, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 2-5 0-0 5, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 2-3 0-0 4, Iguodala 2-8 2-2 7. Totals 45-106 6-15 109.

Portland 27 25 23 27 8—110
Golden State 28 18 25 31 7—109

3-Point Goals_Portland 13-40 (Se.Curry 3-5, Lillard 3-8, McCollum 3-9, Stauskas 2-4, Harkless 1-3, Aminu 1-6, Leonard 0-1, Turner 0-1, Collins 0-3), Golden State 13-44 (St.Curry 6-15, Durant 2-7, Thompson 2-9, Green 1-4, Jerebko 1-4, Iguodala 1-4, Cook 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 54 (Nurkic, Aminu 12), Golden State 59 (Green 11). Assists_Portland 20 (Lillard 5), Golden State 36 (Durant 11). Total Fouls_Portland 18, Golden State 19. Technicals_Lillard, Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Looney, Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second), Green. A_19,596 (19,596).

