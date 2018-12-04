Trio combines for 62, Appalachian State tops Howard, 100-86

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — The trio of Justin Forrest, Ronhsad Shabazz and Tyrell Johnson combined for 62 points — 21, 21 and 20, respectively — and Appalachian State never trailed, topping Howard 100-86 Tuesday night in the first meeting between the teams.

Tyrell Johnson’s 20 points was a season best. Isaac Johnson added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (3-5), who are 3-0 at home. Adrian Delph added 11 points

RJ Cole and Charles Williams scored 19 points each for Howard (5-3), which has lost three of its last four games after starting the season 4-0.

Appalachian State made its first five shots to open the game, 10-4. Howard came as close as 15-12 before the Mountaineers built a double-digit lead, 28-18, midway through the opening period on back-to-back 3-pointers from Tyrell Johnson.

The Mountaineers out-rebounded the Bison 49-32 and blocked four shots.

