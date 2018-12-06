Listen Live Sports

Tripp scores 21; Pacific holds off Texas Permian Basin 74-69

December 6, 2018 12:07 am
 
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points and Pacific held off Division II Texas Permian Basin 74-69 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers led 66-58 with 3:26 to play. Texas Permian Basin pulled to 71-69 with 35 seconds left but Jeremiah Bailey made a 3-pointer with six seconds left.

Tripp made 8 of 10 field goals and was 5 of 6 from the line. Roberto Gallinat added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Townes chipped in 11 points for Pacific (7-4), which has won three of its last four games. Bailey finished with eight points.

Jacob Ledoux scored 15 points and Jamani Glover had 12 for Texas Permian Basin.

Adam Rivera and Ledoux made consecutive 3-pointers during a 16-2 run and the Falcons led 42-37 with 13:29 remaining. The Tigers took the lead for good with about 10 minutes left.

