Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Troy uses late run to beat UAPB; Hicks posts double-double

December 29, 2018 3:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Alex Hicks scored 18 points, collected 10 rebounds and Troy won its fourth straight in beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71-63 on Saturday.

It was Hicks’ second straight double-double and third of the season. Jordon Varnado scored 15 points and B.J. Miller and Charles Norman each scored 14 for Troy (7-5).

After a 37-all first-half tie, the Golden Lions went on a 10-1 run and led 47-38 with 16:06 remaining. Troy gradually reduced the deficit, and after a layup from Miller, a pair of 3s by Norman, a layup by Hicks and a Varnado jumper, the Trojans were on top 62-53. Alex Hicks capped the 12-0 run with a dunk with 3:29 left to play. The Trojans converted eight of their last 10 shots while Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-10) missed seven of its last 10.

Martaveous McKnight led the Golden Lions with 22 points and Shaun Doss scored 10.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union