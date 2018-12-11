Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tucker scores 18, Little Rock downs Miles College 67-47

December 11, 2018 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Rayjon Tucker scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Nikola Maric added 16 points, and Little Rock beat Division II Miles College 67-47 on Tuesday night.

Kris Bankston scored eight points with 11 boards and Markquis Nowell had six rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (5-6), who held the Golden Bears to 29-percent shooting.

Tucker’s dunk amid a 13-3 run put Little Rock up for good, 16-14, and they led 33-27 at halftime on 40-percent shooting.

The Trojans led by 19 after Horace Wyatt Jr.’s breakaway dunk capped a 15-2 run. Bankston made Little Rock’s ninth dunk for a 24-point lead with 8:44 left and Miles got no closer than 20 from there.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Dockett scored 10 for Miles (4-4), which shot 7 of 34 (21 percent) in the second half.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1836: President Jackson submits treaty to remove Missouri tribes to Congress