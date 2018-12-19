Tuesday Sports in Brief

NFL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Redskins safety Montae Nicholson was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public stemming from a fight at a restaurant and retail complex near the team’s practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kraig Troxell confirmed Nicholson’s arrest. He says Tuesday afternoon the 23-year-old had been recently released on $2,500 bond.

Police say Nicholson and 24-year-old Sydney Maggiore were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical assault of two victims, one man and one woman.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice says he’s not speaking out against domestic violence as a way to rejoin the NFL.

Appearing Tuesday in a “CBS This Morning” interview with his wife, Janay, Rice said he sees similarities with himself after a video showed Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel last month.

Rice was dropped from the team after he was captured on videos punching, kicking and dragging his then-fiancee from an elevator in 2014.

SOCCER

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jose Mourinho was fired by Manchester United on Tuesday, two days after English soccer’s biggest club reached a new low in its disappointing season by losing to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Assistant coach Michael Carrick will take charge of the team on an interim basis. United said it will appoint a caretaker manager until the end of the season, but didn’t say who it will be.

United made its move with the team in sixth place in the league, 19 points behind first-place Liverpool and 11 points off fourth-place Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi received his record fifth Golden Shoe award on Tuesday for leading all of Europe’s soccer leagues in scoring last season.

Messi’s fifth win breaks the tie he had with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi scored 34 goals in the Spanish league last season to lead Barcelona to the title. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was the second leading scorer of Europe’s domestic leagues with 32 goals in England.

Messi also won the award in 2009-10 (34 goals), 2011-12 (50), 2012-13 (46) and 2016-17 (37).

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract with the LA Galaxy that will make him one of the club’s three designated players.

Major League Soccer’s designated player rule allows a club to sign up to three players to higher salaries that do not count against the salary cap.

Ibrahimovic was named the MLS Newcomer of the Year after scoring 22 goals and 10 assists in 27 games this season. He was just the third player in league history to record a 20-goal, 10-assist season.

CHICAGO (AP) — Goalkeeper Zack Steffen was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year for 2018, the first year since 1987 the Americans did not play a competitive match.

Steffen received 44 percent of the votes, followed by midfielders Tyler Adams (38 percent) and Weston McKennie (16 percent), the USSF said Tuesday.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Harvey has agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, returning to the team that drafted him out of high school but failed to sign the pitcher.

Harvey’s deal was disclosed by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.

Harvey can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses: $250,000 for each start from 15 through 26 the person said. The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.

— By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum.

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime star Carlos Beltran has joined the New York Yankees as a special adviser.

His hiring came shortly before prized free agent Manny Machado was expected to meet with the Yankees on Wednesday. Beltran and Machado have the same agent.

Beltran spent nearly three seasons of his 20-year major league career with the Yankees. Popular and productive in pinstripes, he was dealt to Texas at the 2016 trade deadline.

Beltran played his last season in 2017 with the World Series champion Houston Astros.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free agent right-hander Lance Lynn has finalized a $30 million, three-year contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers introduced Lynn on Tuesday, completing a deal that was reached during the winter meetings subject to a successful physical.

Lynn’s deal includes a $4 million signing bonus, of which $3 million is payable next year and $1 million for 2020. He has salaries of $8 million in 2019, $10 million in 2020 and $8 million in 2021.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins will retire Joe Mauer’s No. 7 jersey next season, moving swiftly to honor the six-time All-Star who retired after a 15-year major league career.

The Twins surprised Mauer with the announcement while he was being celebrated at an all-student assembly at his alma mater Cretin-Derham Hall High School on Tuesday.

Mauer will become the eighth former Twins player or manager with a retired number.

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Daniel Descalso and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $5 million, two-year contract that includes a club option for 2021 and could be worth $8.25 million over three seasons.

He gets $1.5 million next year and $2.5 million in 2020. Chicago has a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.

Descalso can earn $250,000 annually in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $50,000 each for 425, 450 and 475, and $100,000 for 500.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals have finalized a $4 million, one-year deal with first baseman Matt Adams that includes a mutual option for 2020.

General manager Mike Rizzo announced the contract Tuesday. Washington and Adams agreed last weekend pending a successful physical.

Adams returns to the Nationals after they traded him to St. Louis in August for $50,000. At the time of the trade, he considered the possibility of going back to Washington in 2019.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia freshman quarterback Justin Fields was listed Tuesday night in the NCAA’s transfer database among the players who have notified their school of their intention to leave, a person with access to database told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NCAA’s so-called transfer portal is not public. The person also provided a screenshot to the AP showing Fields listed in the database, with an NCAA identification number and a date initiated of Dec. 18, 2018.

Being listed in the portal means other schools can now contact and recruit Fields, the former five-star prospect from Kennesaw, Georgia.

— By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and three assistants received contract extensions on Tuesday.

Muschamp got a one-year extension that ties him to the school through 2024. Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon received a two-year extension, while defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner got one-year extensions.

The deals were approved by the school’s board of trustees.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brian Agler is the new coach of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.

The team announced the hire on Tuesday. Agler resigned as the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks last month, saying he was ready for a new challenge.

He’s the all-time winningest coach in U.S. women’s professional basketball with 315 regular-season victories. He’s the first coach in league history to win titles with two teams: Agler guided the Seattle Storm to the 2010 WNBA championship and Los Angeles to the 2016 title.

The 60-year-old coach had an 85-51 career mark with the Sparks, including 19-15 in the regular season before they lost in the second round of the playoffs this year.

SKIING

CHUR, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic champion Sandro Viletta has retired from skiing because of persistent injuries.

The 32-year-old Swiss racer said Tuesday he no longer had full confidence in his skiing after twice rupturing knee ligaments in the past two years.

He won the Olympic super-combined at the 2014 Sochi Games ahead of Ivica Kostelic, who took silver for the third straight time.

SPORTS BETTING

WASHINGTON (AP) — City lawmakers in Washington have voted to legalize sports betting, making the nation’s capital the first U.S. jurisdiction without casinos to authorize sports books.

The D.C. Council voted 11-2 on Tuesday to authorize betting on professional sports at the city’s stadiums and arenas, private businesses like restaurants and liquor stores, and within the city limits on a mobile app.

Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser supports the bill, which needs her signature to become law. It would also need to survive a review by Congress, but with Democrats taking over the House in January, the law from the Democratic-dominated city is almost certainly safe.

