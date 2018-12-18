Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 46, Langley 26
Bluefield, W.Va. 91, Graham 81
Booker T. Washington 54, Norcom 52
Broadway 55, Waynesboro 45
Brooke Point 66, King George 32
Brookville 60, Amherst County 47
Bruton 57, Poquoson 53, OT
Carver Academy 67, West Point 29
Centreville 73, West Springfield 63
Chantilly 56, Yorktown 51
Charlottesville 75, Fluvanna 49
Colonial Forge 68, Riverbend 62
Deep Run 51, Hermitage 35
Edison 57, Falls Church 50
Floyd County 71, Giles 66
Frank Cox 60, Landstown 52
GW-Danville 51, Franklin County 41
George Marshall 71, Wakefield 69
Goochland 55, Cumberland 42
Granby 73, Lake Taylor 67
Grassfield 71, Deep Creek 51
Great Bridge 54, Lakeland 50
Halifax County 67, Magna Vista 62
Harlan Co., Ky. 66, Lee High 30
Hidden Valley 43, Pulaski County 40
Highland-Warrenton 77, Tandem Friends School 65
Holston 61, Rye Cove 40
Honaker 56, Sullivan North, Tenn. 53
Indian River 73, Nansemond River 71, OT
James Madison 36, McLean 35
John Battle 62, Virginia High 61
Kecoughtan 76, Denbigh 54
Kellam 62, Ocean Lakes 42
Kettle Run 76, James Wood 44
King & Queen 81, King William 71
King’s Fork 56, Oscar Smith 50
Lafayette 56, Jamestown 41
Lake Braddock 111, Oakton 74
Lake Braddock 111, Oakton 74
Liberty-Bealeton 69, Fauquier 63
Lord Botetourt 47, Staunton River 44
Louisa 72, Massaponax 62
Maggie Walker 79, Hanover 51
Manchester 62, Cosby 56
Marion 78, Northwood 71
Massanutten Military 79, Grace Christian 27
Maury 59, Norview 54
Millbrook 59, Sherando 32
Northside 55, William Fleming 48
Orange County 62, Monticello 56
Osbourn 48, Westfield 34
Osbourn 48, Westfield 34
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 67, Council 48
Phoebus 85, Hampton 60
Potomac 68, Gar-Field 39
Potomac School 65, Saint James, Md. 44
Prince George 93, Colonial Heights 54
Riverside 72, Justice 45
Salem 66, Blacksburg 64
Seton School 78, Shenandoah Valley Christian 65
Skyline 61, Clarke County 51
Smithfield 89, New Kent 44
South County 64, Hayfield 45
Spotswood 85, Rockbridge County 45
Stafford 55, Mountain View 37
TJ-Alexandria 47, Lee-Springfield 45
Tallwood 70, Bayside 66
Tunstall 66, Bassett 59
Twin Springs 65, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 59
W.T. Woodson 45, South Lakes 34
Warren County 57, Strasburg 47
Washington-Lee 69, Annandale 50
Western Branch 73, Hickory 43
William Byrd 51, Glenvar 42
Woodside 70, Bethel 55
York 52, Warhill 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fishburne Military vs. Hargrave Military, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 55, Washington-Lee 45
Bayside 54, Tallwood 34
Bethel 54, Woodside 46
Broadway 55, Waynesboro 24
Central Lunenburg 43, Randolph Henry 31
Chantilly 59, Yorktown 40
Christiansburg 55, Carroll County 52
Churchland 46, Grafton 23
Eastside 52, Chilhowie 39
Edison 82, Falls Church 55
Fluvanna 68, Charlottesville 61, OT
Forest Park 55, C.D. Hylton 31
Franklin County 42, GW-Danville 30
Galax 65, George Wythe-Wytheville 53
George Marshall 38, Wakefield 20
George Mason 52, Broad Run 44
Hampton 76, Phoebus 35
Indian River 46, Nansemond River 41
James Madison 54, McLean 38
James Wood 70, Kettle Run 28
Justice 51, Manassas Park 32
King George 62, Brooke Point 44
King William 60, King & Queen 17
King’s Fork 56, Oscar Smith 49
Lake Taylor 87, Granby 9
Landstown 66, Frank Cox 20
Liberty-Bealeton 39, Fauquier 23
Lloyd Bird 61, Petersburg 45
Lord Botetourt 79, Staunton River 18
Millbrook 56, Sherando 26
Monticello 49, Orange County 37
Monticello 49, Orange County 37
Narrows 63, Eastern Montgomery 27
Norcom 60, Booker T. Washington 17
Northampton 37, Lancaster 36
Norview 48, Maury 15
Oakton 50, Lake Braddock 36
Ocean Lakes 68, Kellam 42
Parry McCluer 86, Craig County 20
Patrick County 72, Martinsville 56
Portsmouth Christian 40, StoneBridge Christian 32
Pulaski County 70, Hidden Valley 50
Riverbend 57, Colonial Forge 52
Rural Retreat 49, Bland County 35
Salem 62, Blacksburg 34
Skyline 54, Clarke County 50
South County 64, Hayfield 45
Spotswood 61, Rockbridge County 30
Spotsylvania 60, Massaponax 59, OT
Stafford 55, Mountain View 45
Strasburg 47, Warren County 19
TJ-Alexandria 57, Lee-Springfield 23
Tandem Friends School 43, Quantico 26
Virginia High 53, John Battle 42
W.T. Woodson 41, Herndon 33
West Springfield 56, Centreville 39
Western Branch 66, Hickory 25
William Byrd 52, Glenvar 40
William Fleming 57, Northside 47
Woodbridge 54, Colgan 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Christ Chapel Academy vs. Seton School, ppd.
Kempsville vs. Norfolk Collegiate, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.