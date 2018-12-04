Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton, Va. 56, Good Counsel 52
Bishop McNamara 73, Heights 39
Broadfording Christian Academy 74, Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 45
Bullis 64, West Springfield, Va. 51
Covenant Life 49, Maryland School for the Deaf 48
Georgetown Prep 62, St. Andrew’s 53
Jefferson, W.Va. 65, Highland View 55
Tri-State Christian 48, MOT Charter, Del. 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 48, Severn 20
Bishop Ireton, Va. 59, Good Counsel 53
Bullis 42, Episcopal, Va. 37
Maryland School for the Deaf 59, Covenant Life 17
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
