Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Scores

December 4, 2018 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton, Va. 56, Good Counsel 52

Bishop McNamara 73, Heights 39

Broadfording Christian Academy 74, Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 45

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bullis 64, West Springfield, Va. 51

Covenant Life 49, Maryland School for the Deaf 48

Georgetown Prep 62, St. Andrew’s 53

Jefferson, W.Va. 65, Highland View 55

Tri-State Christian 48, MOT Charter, Del. 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 48, Severn 20

Bishop Ireton, Va. 59, Good Counsel 53

Bullis 42, Episcopal, Va. 37

Maryland School for the Deaf 59, Covenant Life 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon