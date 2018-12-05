Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 43, Lebanon 34
Annandale 55, Falls Church 44
Banner Christian 53, Southampton Academy 40
Bayside 35, Norfolk Academy 34
Bishop Ireton 56, Good Counsel, Md. 52
Bland County 74, Eastern Montgomery 50
Blue Ridge 56, Life Christian 42
Bluestone 74, Randolph Henry 53
Buckingham County 64, Amelia County 53
Buffalo Gap 63, Luray 38
Bullis, Md. 64, West Springfield 51
Cape Henry Collegiate 54, Surry County 53
Centreville 60, Langley 41
Collegiate-Richmond 53, Hampton Roads 31
Culpeper 76, Madison County 42
Cumberland 73, Prince Edward County 70, 2OT
Dinwiddie 83, Colonial Heights 68
Douglas Freeman 49, Glen Allen 46
Eden Morehead, N.C. 69, Magna Vista 64
Fairfax 66, James Madison 62
First Colonial 70, Salem-Va. Beach 52
Fort Chiswell 68, Carroll County 60
George Mason 60, Broad Run 51
Granby 63, Norcom 29
Grayson County 61, Alleghany County, N.C. 30
Green Run 64, Kellam 58
Hampton 61, Heritage-Newport News 52
Harrisonburg 62, Western Albemarle 43
Hayfield 52, Yorktown 42
Henrico 80, Hanover 48
Heritage (Leesburg) 71, Briar Woods 60
Hidden Valley 50, William Byrd 41
Highland Springs 73, Patrick Henry-Ashland 51
Highland-Warrenton 92, Randolph-Macon 28
Holston 64, Rye Cove 35
Honaker 68, Sullivan North, Tenn. 56
Isle of Wight Academy 67, Tidewater Academy 38
J.R. Tucker 45, Deep Run 40
James Monroe, W.Va. 73, Covington 62
James River-Buchanan 48, Parry McCluer 45
James Robinson 56, Chantilly 45
John Battle 77, Virginia High 39
Justice 50, Mount Vernon 40
Kecoughtan 68, Gloucester 28
King’s Fork 80, Hickory 56
Lake Taylor 76, Churchland 71
Lakeland 79, Deep Creek 66
Lancaster 68, Nandua 40
Landstown 53, Kempsville 39
Lee-Davis 79, Maggie Walker 45
Loudoun County 81, Tuscarora 44
Matoaca 67, Petersburg 59
Maury 64, Woodrow Wilson 49
McLean 56, George Marshall 48
Meadowbrook 45, Hopewell 43
Menchville 80, Denbigh 47
Millbrook 70, Woodgrove 59
Miller School 78, St. Annes-Belfield 57
Nansemond River 60, Grassfield 52
New Covenant 56, Covenant School 40
North Stafford 49, Chancellor 45
Oakton 50, T.C. Williams 35
Ocean Lakes 48, StoneBridge Christian 27
Oscar Smith 93, Indian River 62
Parkway Christian 60, Christian Heritage Academy 50
Patriot 66, Freedom (South Riding) 54
Paul VI 56, Bishop O’Connell 53
Peninsula Catholic 75, Colonial Beach 54
Phoebus 60, Woodside 53
Portsmouth Christian 61, Veritas Christian Academy 41
Prince George 64, Thomas Dale 52
Princess Anne 69, Tallwood 40
Princeton, W.Va. 78, Tazewell 40
Richmond Christian 65, Denbigh Baptist 16
Roanoke Valley Christian 64, Grace Christian 36
Rock Ridge 80, Riverside 71, OT
Rockbridge County 43, Nelson County 41, OT
Salem 74, Bassett 35
Seton School 61, Fredericksburg Academy 21
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 52, Flint Hill 50
South County 64, Herndon 53
Steward School 37, Christchurch 26
Stone Bridge 80, Dominion 63
Tandem Friends School 63, Fredericksburg Christian 52
Trinity Episcopal 66, Va. Episcopal 60
Turner Ashby 65, Fluvanna 49
Varina 67, Atlee 52
Virginia Academy 77, Fairfax Home School 45
W.T. Woodson 60, Westfield 47
Warren County 66, Strasburg 61
Warwick 84, Bethel 44
Washington-Lee 57, Lee-Springfield 53
Western Branch 79, Great Bridge 57
William Monroe 57, Orange County 50
Wilson Memorial 66, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Lunenburg vs. Goochland, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Chilhowie vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.
Fork Union Prep vs. Fishburne Military, ccd.
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Grundy, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 48, Southampton Academy 36
Bishop Ireton 59, Good Counsel, Md. 53
Bishop Sullivan 44, Frank Cox 35
Brentsville 48, Sherando 45
Briar Woods 55, Heritage (Leesburg) 44
Briar Woods 55, Heritage-Newport News 44
Buckingham County 41, Amelia County 31
Bullis, Md. 42, Episcopal 37
Christiansburg 51, Carroll County 40
Cosby 58, Monacan 43
Deep Creek 70, Lakeland 48
Dinwiddie 88, Colonial Heights 56
East Rockingham 47, R.E. Lee-Staunton 18
Falls Church 63, Annandale 55
Flint Hill 63, George Mason 25
Fluvanna 62, Turner Ashby 60, OT
Fredericksburg Christian 47, St. Margaret’s 14
Freedom (South Riding) 66, Patriot 30
Gate City 62, Johnson County, Tenn. 45
George Wythe-Wytheville 72, Lebanon 68, OT
Glen Allen 38, Douglas Freeman 5
Gloucester 41, Kecoughtan 31
Goochland 55, Central Lunenburg 10
Hanover 63, Henrico 27
Highland Springs 59, Patrick Henry-Ashland 36
Highland-Warrenton 65, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 49
Holston 44, Rye Cove 36
Hopewell 70, Meadowbrook 40
Huguenot 56, George Wythe-Richmond 27
Indian River 70, Oscar Smith 57
Isle of Wight Academy 52, Tidewater Academy 21
J.R. Tucker 51, Deep Run 33
James River-Midlothian 44, Manchester 40
James Robinson 51, Chantilly 49
Jamestown 50, Grafton 43
Justice 50, Mount Vernon 40
Justice 53, Mount Vernon 42
Kellam 58, Green Run 29
Kempsville 57, Landstown 40
King George 52, Brooke Point 43
King’s Fork 70, Hickory 25
Lafayette 44, Tabb 26
Lake Taylor 82, Churchland 24
Lancaster 43, Nandua 11
Langley 34, Centreville 26
Lloyd Bird 52, Midlothian 27
Loudoun County 56, Gar-Field 14
Loudoun County 56, Gar-Field 14
Loudoun Valley 67, Musselman, W.Va. 35
Loudoun Valley 67, Musselman, W.Va. 35
Louisa 60, Courtland 39
Luray 40, Buffalo Gap 38
Madison County 60, Culpeper 32
Maggie Walker 53, Lee-Davis 37
Martinsville 61, Heritage-Lynchburg 46
Massaponax 59, Spotsylvania 43
Matoaca 50, Petersburg 39
McLean 73, George Marshall 67
Menchville 80, Denbigh 47
Millbrook 54, Woodgrove 39
Nansemond River 41, Grassfield 28
New Kent 37, Poquoson 20
Norcom 72, Granby 12
Norview 82, Booker T. Washington 15
Patrick County 41, Floyd County 34
Paul VI 43, Bishop O’Connell 39
Prince Edward County 51, Cumberland 38
Princess Anne 103, Tallwood 31
Rappahannock County 44, Fauquier 35
Richmond Christian 69, Denbigh Baptist 3
Ridgeview 57, Pikeville, Ky. 47
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Grace Christian 25
Rock Ridge 47, Riverside 41
Rockbridge County 44, Staunton River 37
Salem 48, Bassett 20
Salem-Va. Beach 57, First Colonial 50
Seton School 56, Fredericksburg Academy 33
Seton School 56, Shenandoah Valley Christian 33
Smithfield 48, York 22
St. Annes-Belfield 70, St. John Paul the Great 33
St. Gertrude 41, St. Catherine’s 28
Stafford 49, Chancellor 45
Stone Bridge 44, Dominion 28
Strasburg 84, Warren County 15
Stuarts Draft 48, Riverheads 45
T.C. Williams 50, Oakton 35
Thomas Dale 46, Prince George 36
Varina 58, Atlee 56
Virginia High 51, John Battle 31
W.T. Woodson 63, Westfield 39
Warhill 55, Bruton 29
Warwick 49, Bethel 46
Washington-Lee 53, Lee-Springfield 40
Western Branch 63, Great Bridge 24
William Monroe 66, Orange County 26
Wilson Memorial 62, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 48
Woodbridge 58, Potomac 40
Woodrow Wilson 92, Maury 7
Woodside 50, Phoebus 44
Yorktown 64, Hayfield 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Grundy, ppd.___
