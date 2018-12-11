Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 57, John F. Kennedy 55
Baltimore Douglass 71, Carver Vo- Tech 50
Baltimore Poly 63, Benjamin Franklin High School 47
Bohemia Manor 61, Perryville 57
C. H. Flowers 93, Parkdale 65
C. Milton Wright 77, Patterson Mill 41
Cambridge/SD 84, Kent County 68
Catoctin 61, Boonsboro 42
Clarksburg 68, Sherwood 65
Edmondson-Westside 71, New Era Academy 42
Elkton 66, North Harford 26
Gerstell Academy 55, Milford Mill 42
Glen Burnie 50, Severna Park 41
Grace Brethren Christian School 55, The Field School, D.C. 34
Havre de Grace 55, North East 32
Hubie Blake 63, Springbrook 57
James M. Bennett 80, Snow Hill 56
Lake Clifton 75, North County 30
Linganore 76, Frederick 72
Magruder 80, Northwest – Mtg 59
Marriotts Ridge 69, South Carroll 47
Maryland School for the Deaf 54, Mt. Airy Christian 40
Meade 74, Francis Scott Key 41
Middletown 60, Williamsport 57
Mountain Ridge 59, Keyser, W.Va. 39
Mt. Hebron 83, Beth Tfiloh 60
North Caroline 63, North Dorchester 48
Old Mill 62, Great Mills 48
Parkside 62, Easton 54
Parkville 66, Edgewood 56
Pasadena Chesapeake 56, Lansdowne 47
Patterson 88, Southwestern 14
Queen Annes County 66, Col. Richardson 64
Richard Montgomery 78, Paint Branch 68
Rock Creek Christian Academy 71, Frederick Douglass 60
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 66, Saint James 39
Smithsburg 79, Brunswick 44
South Hagerstown 61, Clear Spring 43
St. John’s Catholic Prep 82, St. Mary’s Ryken 41
Stephen Decatur 87, Pocomoke 44
Tuscarora 57, Urbana 56
Washington 67, Mardela 61
Wicomico 71, Crisfield 64
Wise 71, Bladensburg 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Reginald Lewis vs. Northeast – AA, ppd. to Dec 12th
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 47, John F. Kennedy 11
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 70, Holy Cross 59
Baltimore Poly 70, Benjamin Franklin High School 7
Bethesda 46, Poolesville 42
Bishop McNamara 80, Good Counsel 49
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 64, Elizabeth Seton 54
Bohemia Manor 59, Perryville 27
Boonsboro 55, Catoctin 47
Cambridge/SD 29, Kent County 26
Carroll Christian 52, Frederick Christian Academy 35
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 74, Meade 47
City College 58, Coppin Academy 51
Dunbar 57, Digital Harbor 13
Easton 62, Parkside 40
Episcopal, Va. 41, St. Andrew’s 34
Frederick 58, Linganore 29
Frederick Douglass 30, Carver Vo- Tech 19
Glenelg CS 37, Annapolis Area Christian 31
Heritage Academy 53, Calvary Christian 46
Holy Child 47, Walt Whitman 41
Hubie Blake 63, Springbrook 49
Kent Island 70, Saint Michaels 10
Laurel 49, Central 26
Maret, D.C. 51, Holton Arms 35
Maryland School for the Deaf 60, Mt. Airy Christian 43
Middletown 58, Williamsport 28
National Collegiate, D.C. 49, Thomas Stone 44
North East 52, Havre de Grace 50
North Harford 63, Edgewood 40
Northwest – Mtg 51, Magruder 16
Oakdale 45, Walkersville 33
Paint Branch 74, Richard Montgomery 12
Pallotti 50, Institute of Notre Dame 37
Patterson Mill 52, Rising Sun 41
Paul VI, Va. 69, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 44
Pikesville 52, John Carroll 51
Queen Annes County 72, Col. Richardson 22
Quince Orchard 48, Rockville 41
Salisbury 38, St. Peter and Paul 15
Sherwood 53, Clarksburg 51, OT
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 64, Saint James 56
Smithsburg 64, Brunswick 33
Stephen Decatur 56, Pocomoke 32
University, W.Va. 44, Oakland Southern 30
Urbana 55, Tuscarora 40
Washington 67, Mardela 25
Wicomico 71, Crisfield 64
Wise 74, Bladensburg 12
