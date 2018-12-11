Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 57, John F. Kennedy 55

Baltimore Douglass 71, Carver Vo- Tech 50

Baltimore Poly 63, Benjamin Franklin High School 47

Bohemia Manor 61, Perryville 57

C. H. Flowers 93, Parkdale 65

C. Milton Wright 77, Patterson Mill 41

Cambridge/SD 84, Kent County 68

Catoctin 61, Boonsboro 42

Clarksburg 68, Sherwood 65

Edmondson-Westside 71, New Era Academy 42

Elkton 66, North Harford 26

Gerstell Academy 55, Milford Mill 42

Glen Burnie 50, Severna Park 41

Grace Brethren Christian School 55, The Field School, D.C. 34

Havre de Grace 55, North East 32

Hubie Blake 63, Springbrook 57

James M. Bennett 80, Snow Hill 56

Lake Clifton 75, North County 30

Linganore 76, Frederick 72

Magruder 80, Northwest – Mtg 59

Marriotts Ridge 69, South Carroll 47

Maryland School for the Deaf 54, Mt. Airy Christian 40

Meade 74, Francis Scott Key 41

Middletown 60, Williamsport 57

Mountain Ridge 59, Keyser, W.Va. 39

Mt. Hebron 83, Beth Tfiloh 60

North Caroline 63, North Dorchester 48

Old Mill 62, Great Mills 48

Parkside 62, Easton 54

Parkville 66, Edgewood 56

Pasadena Chesapeake 56, Lansdowne 47

Patterson 88, Southwestern 14

Queen Annes County 66, Col. Richardson 64

Richard Montgomery 78, Paint Branch 68

Rock Creek Christian Academy 71, Frederick Douglass 60

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 66, Saint James 39

Smithsburg 79, Brunswick 44

South Hagerstown 61, Clear Spring 43

St. John’s Catholic Prep 82, St. Mary’s Ryken 41

Stephen Decatur 87, Pocomoke 44

Tuscarora 57, Urbana 56

Washington 67, Mardela 61

Wicomico 71, Crisfield 64

Wise 71, Bladensburg 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Reginald Lewis vs. Northeast – AA, ppd. to Dec 12th

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 47, John F. Kennedy 11

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 70, Holy Cross 59

Baltimore Poly 70, Benjamin Franklin High School 7

Bethesda 46, Poolesville 42

Bishop McNamara 80, Good Counsel 49

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 64, Elizabeth Seton 54

Bohemia Manor 59, Perryville 27

Boonsboro 55, Catoctin 47

Cambridge/SD 29, Kent County 26

Carroll Christian 52, Frederick Christian Academy 35

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 74, Meade 47

City College 58, Coppin Academy 51

Dunbar 57, Digital Harbor 13

Easton 62, Parkside 40

Episcopal, Va. 41, St. Andrew’s 34

Frederick 58, Linganore 29

Frederick Douglass 30, Carver Vo- Tech 19

Glenelg CS 37, Annapolis Area Christian 31

Heritage Academy 53, Calvary Christian 46

Holy Child 47, Walt Whitman 41

Hubie Blake 63, Springbrook 49

Kent Island 70, Saint Michaels 10

Laurel 49, Central 26

Maret, D.C. 51, Holton Arms 35

Maryland School for the Deaf 60, Mt. Airy Christian 43

Middletown 58, Williamsport 28

National Collegiate, D.C. 49, Thomas Stone 44

North East 52, Havre de Grace 50

North Harford 63, Edgewood 40

Northwest – Mtg 51, Magruder 16

Oakdale 45, Walkersville 33

Paint Branch 74, Richard Montgomery 12

Pallotti 50, Institute of Notre Dame 37

Patterson Mill 52, Rising Sun 41

Paul VI, Va. 69, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 44

Pikesville 52, John Carroll 51

Queen Annes County 72, Col. Richardson 22

Quince Orchard 48, Rockville 41

Salisbury 38, St. Peter and Paul 15

Sherwood 53, Clarksburg 51, OT

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 64, Saint James 56

Smithsburg 64, Brunswick 33

Stephen Decatur 56, Pocomoke 32

University, W.Va. 44, Oakland Southern 30

Urbana 55, Tuscarora 40

Washington 67, Mardela 25

Wicomico 71, Crisfield 64

Wise 74, Bladensburg 12

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

