Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

NBA

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James left Los Angeles’ 127-101 win against Golden State midway through the third quarter with a strained left groin, and the Lakers expected to know more about his status following an MRI exam Wednesday.

The Lakers star grabbed at his left groin after slipping under the Warriors basket at the 7:51 mark of the third trying for a loose ball. He said he has had the injury before but “not in a long time.”

James grabbed at his left groin area with 7:51 left in the third after slipping under the Warriors' basket while trying for a loose ball.

Members of the training staff came out and James tried to stretch it out, awkwardly walked toward the Lakers bench trying to loosen up before leaving on his own though gingerly out the tunnel for the locker room.

James, playing his second straight Christmas game against the Warriors at Oracle Arena after losing last year’s matchup with Cleveland, had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists before exiting.

Coach Luke Walton said he would prepare for the Lakers to be without James on Thursday night at Sacramento.

James has played in 156 straight games overall and 116 in the regular season.

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit back-to-back 3-pointers in overtime for six of his 40 points and the Boston Celtics rallied to a 121-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Irving, who forced the OT on a jump shot with 20 seconds left in the fourth, also pulled down 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who trailed 113-108 with 3:33 left in the extra period before rallying behind Irving down the stretch.

Ben Simmons’ two free throws with 2:15 left to put the Sixers up 114-112, but Philadelphia didn’t score again.

Irving’s 3-pointer with 3:01 left gave Boston its first lead of overtime at 115-114, then after a miss by Philadelphia, Irving hit another 3-pointer with 1:28 left and Boston fans leaped to their feet and cheered louder than they had all night.

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris scored 23 apiece for Boston and Terry Rozier had 10 points.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 34 points, making 12 of 12 free throws, and pulled down 16 rebounds.

NFL

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Safety D.J. Swearinger, released by Washington after he criticized the team, was signed Tuesday by the Arizona Cardinals.

Swearinger said Monday, when he was cut by the Redskins, that he received no explanation for the move. A day later, the Cardinals claimed him off waivers and placed offensive lineman Korey Cunningham (foot) on injured reserve.

Washington lost 25-16 at Tennessee on Saturday night. Swearinger was reportedly critical of the lack of aggressive play calling in the loss. He also was critical of the team earlier this season.

Swearinger was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate this season with Washington after making a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 64 tackles (52 solo), two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 14 passes defensed while starting all 15 games. He rejoins the Cardinals after playing 20 regular-season games for them in 2015-16.

He spent his first two pro season with Houston, then played seven games in 2015 for Tampa Bay.

Arizona also released safety Fish Smithson from the practice squad.

