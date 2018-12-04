Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Moore on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Paul Hoover to field coordinator. Named Jonathan Erlichman process and analytics coach and Justin Su’a mental skills coach.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Oscar Marin bullpen coach, Callix Crabbe assistant hitting coach and Regan Wong physical therapist. Promoted Jacob Newburn to assistant trainer.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Traded C Jason Agresti to River City (Frontier) to complete an earlier trade.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Evan Korson and OF Andre Mercurio to contract extensions. Signed OF Connor Crane and RHP Daniel Williams.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Exercised options on INF Mike Hill and Reydel Medina, OF Roman Collins and RHP Chase Cunningham. Declined options on LHP Jake Eaton, RHP Sam Mersing, C Chase Simmons and OF Kane Sweeney.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined L.A. Clippers G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for throwing the game ball at a spectator.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Ibraheim Campbell on injured reserve. Signed LB Kendall Donnerson from the practice squad and Ss Tray Matthews and Jason Thompson to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Justin Hunter on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Evan Clarke and Kenny Lawler, RB Johnny Augustine and DE Patrick Choudja.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Approved the addition of a franchise in Seattle to begin play in 2021.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Sheldon Rempal to Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned F Stephen Gionta to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled G Christopher Gibson from Bridgeport.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Rockford D Dennis Gilbert three games and Chicago F Alex Gallant two games.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Alex Krushelnyski to Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned F Tanner Pond to Atlanta (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Traded D Dan Milan to Greenville to complete an earlier trade.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Brad Sims CEO.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Exercised options on Gs Evan Louro and Ryan Meara; D Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long and Michael Amir Murillo; Ms Vincent Bezecourt, Derrick Etienne Jr., Alex Muyl and Florian Valot; and Fs Anatole Abang and Brian White. Declined options on F Carlos Rivas and Ds Aurelian Collin, Ethan Kutler and Kevin Politz. Declined end-of-loan options on D Fidel Escobar and M Marc Rzatkowski.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Estefania Banini.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Announced QB Cole Kelley will transfer.

MISSISSIPPI — WR A.J. Brown will enter the NFL draft.

OHIO STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Urban Meyer. Promoted co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day to head coach, effective at the end of the season.

STOCKTON — Named John Bancheri rowing coach.

