Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Moore on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Paul Hoover to field coordinator. Named Jonathan Erlichman process and analytics coach and Justin Su’a mental skills coach.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Oscar Marin bullpen coach, Callix Crabbe assistant hitting coach and Regan Wong physical therapist. Promoted Jacob Newburn to assistant trainer.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined L.A. Clippers G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for throwing the game ball at a spectator and Utah C Rudy Gobert $15,000 for public criticism of officiating.

CHICAGO BULLS — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Randy Brown. Promoted director of player development Shawn Respert to assistant coach. Named Dean Cooper assistant coach.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Announced the San Francisco 49ers LS Kyle Nelson has been suspended 10 games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Mike Iupati, WR Christian Kirk and DT Olsen Pierre on injured reserve. Signed DE Vontarrius Dora and WR Jalen Tolliver from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WRs Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes. Placed C Russell Bodine on injured reserve. Signed DE Mike Love and CB Denzel Rice from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Jamar Taylor. Waived T Cyrus Kouandjio.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Ibraheim Campbell on injured reserve. Signed LB Kendall Donnerson from the practice squad and Ss Tray Matthews and Jason Thompson to the practice squad. Announced associate head coach/linebackers Winston Moss and interim head coach Joe Philbin have left team.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE A.J. Derby on injured reserve. Claimed DB Dee Delaney off waivers.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DE Fadol Borwn. Signed DE Damontre’ Moore.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Justin Hunter on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Evan Clarke and Kenny Lawler, RB Johnny Augustine and DE Patrick Choudja.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Approved the addition of a franchise in Seattle to begin play in 2021.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Wade Megan from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Grand Rapids to Toledo (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Sheldon Rempal to Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned F Stephen Gionta to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled G Christopher Gibson from Bridgeport.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Ryan Grop from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Rockford D Dennis Gilbert three games and Chicago F Alex Gallant two games.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned D Justin Wade to Florida (ECHL) and F Nikita Korostelev to Jacksonville (ECHL). Returned D Kayle Doetzel to Jacksonville.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Terrence Wallin to Maine (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Alex Krushelnyski to Reading (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Alex Overhardt from Atlanta (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned F Tanner Pond to Atlanta (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned F Charlie Sampair to Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Added G Josh Taylor as emergency backup.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released D Tate Olson.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Brandon Lubin.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Loaned D Dajon Mingo to Manitoba (AHL).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Keegan Asmundson.

MAINE MARINERS — Released F Alec Bear.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Brandon Fehd.

READING ROYALS — Traded D Dan Milan to Greenville to complete an earlier trade. Released G Austin Lotz. Signed Joe Houk.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned F Austin Carroll to Manitoba (ECHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Tyler Bird.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

U.S. ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Named Adam Woullard director of communications.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Brad Sims CEO.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Exercised options on Gs Evan Louro and Ryan Meara; D Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long and Michael Amir Murillo; Ms Vincent Bezecourt, Derrick Etienne Jr., Alex Muyl and Florian Valot; and Fs Anatole Abang and Brian White. Declined options on F Carlos Rivas and Ds Aurelian Collin, Ethan Kutler and Kevin Politz. Declined end-of-loan options on D Fidel Escobar and M Marc Rzatkowski.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Estefania Banini.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Announced QB Cole Kelley will transfer.

BROWN — Named James Perry football coach.

CHARLOTTE — Named Will Healy football coach.

KENTUCKY STATE — Fired football coach John L. Smith. Named Kevin Weston as interim football coach.

LOUISVILLE — Named Scott Satterfield football coach.

MARYLAND — Named Mike Locksley football coach.

MISSISSIPPI — WR A.J. Brown will enter the NFL draft.

OHIO STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Urban Meyer. Promoted co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day to head coach, effective at the end of the season.

STOCKTON — Named John Bancheri rowing coach.

