Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Moore on a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Paul Hoover to field coordinator. Named Jonathan Erlichman process and analytics coach and Justin Su’a mental skills coach.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Oscar Marin bullpen coach, Callix Crabbe assistant hitting coach and Regan Wong physical therapist. Promoted Jacob Newburn to assistant trainer.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined L.A. Clippers G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for throwing the game ball at a spectator and Utah C Rudy Gobert $15,000 for public criticism of officiating.
CHICAGO BULLS — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Randy Brown. Promoted director of player development Shawn Respert to assistant coach. Named Dean Cooper assistant coach.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Announced the San Francisco 49ers LS Kyle Nelson has been suspended 10 games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Mike Iupati, WR Christian Kirk and DT Olsen Pierre on injured reserve. Signed DE Vontarrius Dora and WR Jalen Tolliver from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WRs Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes. Placed C Russell Bodine on injured reserve. Signed DE Mike Love and CB Denzel Rice from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Jamar Taylor. Waived T Cyrus Kouandjio.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Ibraheim Campbell on injured reserve. Signed LB Kendall Donnerson from the practice squad and Ss Tray Matthews and Jason Thompson to the practice squad. Announced associate head coach/linebackers Winston Moss and interim head coach Joe Philbin have left team.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE A.J. Derby on injured reserve. Claimed DB Dee Delaney off waivers.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DE Fadol Borwn. Signed DE Damontre’ Moore.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Justin Hunter on injured reserve.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Evan Clarke and Kenny Lawler, RB Johnny Augustine and DE Patrick Choudja.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Approved the addition of a franchise in Seattle to begin play in 2021.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Wade Megan from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Grand Rapids to Toledo (ECHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Sheldon Rempal to Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned F Stephen Gionta to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled G Christopher Gibson from Bridgeport.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Ryan Grop from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).
AHL — Suspended Rockford D Dennis Gilbert three games and Chicago F Alex Gallant two games.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned D Justin Wade to Florida (ECHL) and F Nikita Korostelev to Jacksonville (ECHL). Returned D Kayle Doetzel to Jacksonville.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Terrence Wallin to Maine (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Alex Krushelnyski to Reading (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Alex Overhardt from Atlanta (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned F Tanner Pond to Atlanta (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned F Charlie Sampair to Tulsa (ECHL).
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Added G Josh Taylor as emergency backup.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released D Tate Olson.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Brandon Lubin.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Loaned D Dajon Mingo to Manitoba (AHL).
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Keegan Asmundson.
MAINE MARINERS — Released F Alec Bear.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Brandon Fehd.
READING ROYALS — Traded D Dan Milan to Greenville to complete an earlier trade. Released G Austin Lotz. Signed Joe Houk.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned F Austin Carroll to Manitoba (ECHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Tyler Bird.
U.S. ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Named Adam Woullard director of communications.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Brad Sims CEO.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Exercised options on Gs Evan Louro and Ryan Meara; D Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long and Michael Amir Murillo; Ms Vincent Bezecourt, Derrick Etienne Jr., Alex Muyl and Florian Valot; and Fs Anatole Abang and Brian White. Declined options on F Carlos Rivas and Ds Aurelian Collin, Ethan Kutler and Kevin Politz. Declined end-of-loan options on D Fidel Escobar and M Marc Rzatkowski.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Estefania Banini.
ARKANSAS — Announced QB Cole Kelley will transfer.
BROWN — Named James Perry football coach.
CHARLOTTE — Named Will Healy football coach.
KENTUCKY STATE — Fired football coach John L. Smith. Named Kevin Weston as interim football coach.
LOUISVILLE — Named Scott Satterfield football coach.
MARYLAND — Named Mike Locksley football coach.
MISSISSIPPI — WR A.J. Brown will enter the NFL draft.
OHIO STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Urban Meyer. Promoted co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day to head coach, effective at the end of the season.
STOCKTON — Named John Bancheri rowing coach.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.