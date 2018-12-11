Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed OF Billy Hamilton to a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released SS Troy Tulowitzki.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned RHP Brett Graves and 3B Yadiel Rivera outright to New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Deolis Guerra and C Tuffy Gosewisch to minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Ivan Nova to the Chicago White Sox for RHP Yordi Rosario and international signing bonus pool money.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Shareef Abdur-Rahim president of the NBA G League.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled G/F Daniel Hamilton from Erie (NBAGL).

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled F Troy Brown Jr. from Capital City (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Thurston Armbrister and DT Robert Nkemdiche on injured reserve. Signed DT Vincent Valentine from Seattle’s practice squad and LB Jonathan Anderson. Signed OL Justin Evans to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed RB Malcolm Brown and CB Dominique Hatfield on injured reserve. Signed LB Trevon Young from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. Promoted quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski to interim offensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OT Jack Conklin and TE Jonnu Smith on injured reserve. Signed OL Austin Pasztor. Signed TE Cole Wick from San Francisco’s practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with FB Mike Miller on a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Claimed G Chad Johnson off waivers from St. Louis.

BUFFALO SABRES — Sent D Matt Hunwick to Rochester (AHL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Fs Cole Schneider and Steven Fogarty to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Rochester F Dalton Smith and Binghamton F Eric Tangredi one game, Stockton D Josh Healey three games and Lehigh Valley F David Kase, Hershey F Beck Malenstyn and Binghamton F Ryan Schmelzer two games.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Returned G Mitch Gillam to Worcester (AHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Matt Lane from Atlanta (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Angus Redmond form Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Tyler Bird.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

U.S ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Announced American weightlifter Nicholas Saccente accepted an additional four-month sanction for violating his period of ineligibility.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Traded D Greg Garza to FC Cincinnati for targeted and general allocation money.

COLUMBUS CREW — Reached agreement to transfer G Zack Steffen to Manchester City (Premier-England).

LA GALAXY — Named Dennis te Kloese general manager.

LOS ANGELES FC — Traded D Joao Moutinho to Orlando City for D Mohamed El-Munir.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Traded D Amro Tarek to the N.Y. Red Bulls for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Phil Longo offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Lonnie Galloway wide receivers coach and Brandon Jones offensive line coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — Named Mike Jinks running backs coach and Chad Kauha’aha’a defensive line coach.

UTAH STATE — Named Gary Andersen football coach.

VANDERBILT — Named Malcolm Turner athletic director.

WISCONSIN — Announced junior men’s basketball F Micah Potter will transfer from Ohio State.

