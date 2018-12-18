Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Announced the resignation of executive vice president Chris Park.

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated INF/OF Rosell Herrera for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Terrance Gore on a one-year contract and with OF Bubba Starling, 1B Samir Duenez and RHP Jason Adam on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lance Lynn on a three-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF Daniel Descalso on a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Adams on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Toronto coach Nick Nurse $15,000 for public criticism of officiating and Atlanta G Kent Bazemore $10,000 for throwing the ball into the stands.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned F Okaro White to Capital City (NBAGL). Signed G Chasson Randle from Capital City.

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Reacquired G Devin Sweetney.

Women’s NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Named Brian Agler coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Jonathan Anderson and CBs Dontae Johnson and Quinten Rollins. Signed CBs Chris Jones and Deatrick Nichols from the practice squad. Re-signed CB Jonathan Moxey to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Ito Smith on injured reserve. Waived WR Julian Williams from the practice squad. Signed RB Jeremy Langford from the practice squad and WR Christian Blake and OL Chris Durant to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed RB Marcus Murphy on injured reserve. Signed WR Victor Bolden from San Francisco’s practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Malik Jefferson on injured reserve. Signed LB Chris Worley from the practice squad and S Chris Cooper to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Kyle Friend to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed RB Aaron Jones on injured reserve and TE Ethan Wolf on the practice squad injured list. Signed WR Allen Lazard from Jacksonville’s practice squad and DL Eric Cotton and CB D.J. Killings to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Skai Moore and DT Al Woods on injured reserve. Signed S J.J. Wilcox. Signed LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Logan Ryan on injured reserve. Signed CB Kenneth Durden from the practice squad and LB Gimel President to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Robert Priester and DL Damani Mosby.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed DL Zack Evans to a four-year contract extension.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Matthew Ouellet and Ben Koczwara.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Grand Rapids F Matt Puempel two games and Bridgeport F Stephen Gionta three games.

ECHL

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Traded F Bo Brauer to Atlanta for future considerations.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

U.S. ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Named Skip Gilbert managing director of operations, marketing and development.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed F Zdenek Ondrasek from Wisla Krakow (Ekstraklasa-Poland).

LA GALAXY — Signed F Zlatan Ibrahimovic and M Juninho.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Botond Barath to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

LOYOLA (MD.) — Named Joe Mallia women’s soccer coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Signed football coach Will Muschamp to a one-year contract extension through 2024, offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon to a two-year contract extension and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner to one-year contract extensions.

