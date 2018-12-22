Listen Live Sports

Tulsa rallies late to beat Oral Roberts 69-59

December 22, 2018 10:33 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Martins Igbanu and DaQuan Jeffries scored 16 points apiece and Tulsa rallied late in the second half for its fifth-straight win, beating Oral Roberts 69-59 on Saturday night.

Elijah Joiner and Lawson Korita each added eight points for the Golden Hurricane (10-3). Sterling Taplin led with eight rebounds in addition to his seven points.

Tulsa trailed by five at the break and was down 43-35 early in the second half but the Golden Hurricane closed in after that, pulling ahead 52-50 on a Jeffries 3-pointer with 5:20 to play. Then Jefferies and Joiner capped an 11-0 surge with back-to-back 3s, stretching it to 63-50 with 1:42 remaining.

A low-scoring first half saw Tulsa leading 18-8 with 8:14 to go but the Golden Hurricane went cold over the next five minutes, allowing Oral Roberts to go ahead 24-21 on a D.J. Weaver 3-pointer with two minutes left and the Golden Eagles (4-11) held on for a 31-26 advantage at the break.

Weaver led the Golden Eagles with 16 points.

