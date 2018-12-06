Listen Live Sports

Tyler Cook has 26 points, No. 18 Iowa beats Iowa State 98-84

December 6, 2018 10:43 pm
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Cook had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Isaiah Moss added 20 points and No. 18 Iowa cruised past Iowa State 98-84 on Thursday night.

Nicholas Baer had 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the Hawkeyes (7-2). They shot 57.4 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Cyclones 44-24.

Iowa took control with a 16-2 run late in the first half, and the Hawkeyes pushed their lead to 63-47 on Baer’s 3-pointer early in the second half.

Freshman Talen Horton-Tucker had 21 points for the Cyclones (7-2).

PURDUE 62, NO. 23 MARYLAND 60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 20 points and Aaron Wheeler had a season-high 15 to help Purdue beat Maryland.

The Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak and avoided going 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2013-14.

Anthony Cowan Jr. had 18 points and six assists for the Terrapins (7-2, 1-1).

