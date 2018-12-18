Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

U of Louisville dance team coach, reality TV star terminated

December 18, 2018 6:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The coach who led the University of Louisville’s women’s dance team to more than a dozen national titles and starred in a reality television show has been terminated from his position.

University of Louisville spokesman John Karman told news outlets Monday night that Todd Sharp had been relieved of his duties, calling the termination a personnel matter. Further details weren’t provided.

Sharp also coached the award-winning Floyd Central Dazzlers high school team in Indiana. Bill Briscoe with the New Albany Floyd County District says Sharp has also resigned from that position.

The University of Louisville Ladybirds’ 2016-2017 season was chronicled in the Lifetime reality television show, “So Sharp.” Sharp’s biography on the Lifetime website described him as “the winningest coach in the dance world” and a “gentle tyrant.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Looking for trouble in the Gulf of Aden

Today in History

1972: Harry Truman dies