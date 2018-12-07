U.S. teen Sargent has dream scoring debut for Werder Bremen

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — United States forward Joshua Sargent had a dream Bundesliga debut, scoring just two minutes after coming off the bench as Werder Bremen won 3-1 at home against struggler Fortuna Duesseldorf on Friday.

The 18-year-old Sargent headed home from close range in the 78th minute as Bremen won for the first time in six league games to move up to seventh place ahead of this weekend’s matches. Sargent, who has already scored twice for the national side, joined Bremen in February but had not played until Friday.

Forward Max Kruse set up Kevin Moehwald for Bremen’s opening goal after 20 minutes. But last-place Duesseldorf equalized near the end of the first half when Belgian forward Dodi Lukebakio scored a penalty after Bremen center half Sebastian Langkamp was penalized for a handball.

After Lukebakio went close to putting the visitors ahead, Austria striker Martin Harnik put Bremen back in front from inside the penalty area in the 71st. Five minutes later, Sargent replaced Milot Rashica and was soon celebrating his first Bundesliga goal.

Advertisement

Promoted Duesseldorf has now lost nine of 14 matches since its top-flight return as second-division champion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.