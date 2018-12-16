UC Davis pulls away late from NAIA William Jessup, 83-65

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — TJ Shorts II and Matt Neufeld each scored 17 points and UC Davis overcame a spirted fight from NAIA-member William Jessup for an 83-65 win on Sunday.

Garrison Goode’s layup made it 13-8 in favor of UC Davis before the Warriors used a 17-4 run and led 25-17 on Tyras Rattler Jr.’s 3-pointer with 9:42 before halftime. William Jessup led 38-31 at the break and was aided by 14-of-15 shooting from the foul line and a 25-16 rebounding advantage.

The Aggies regrouped after the break with a 15-4 run and led 46-42 on Neufeld’s dunk with 15:01 left. Jayden DeJoseph’s layup six minutes later kept William Jessup in range and the Warriors trailed 59-57. But Caleb Fuller sandwiched a 3-pointer and a layup around a layup from Shorts and UC Davis led 72-60 with 5:19 to go.

Rogers Printup scored 13 for UC Davis and Fuller scored 12.

Rattler led William Jessup with 14 points, Isaiah Milan, 13 and Keith Phillips and Oliver Amajoyi each scored 10.

