Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UC Riverside knocks off Loyola Marymount 60-53

December 22, 2018 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dikymbe Martin had 11 of his 18 points in the second half and UC Riverside snapped Loyola Marymount’s three-game win streak with a 60-53 victory on Saturday.

Dragan Elkaz added 11 points and Zac Watson scored 10 for the Highlanders (5-8), who have won three of their last four. Dominick Pickett had six rebounds, eight assists and four steals and made four free throws in the final 33 seconds to secure the win.

UC Riverside took the lead with a 7-0 run to open the second half to make it 38-31. The Highlanders extended the lead to 10, but the Lions (11-2) had a 10-0 run to tie it at 49-all with 3:59 left.

Dameane Douglas had 12 points and James Batemon scored 10 for Loyola Marymount. After the opening minutes, the Lions had their only lead at 28-27 shortly before the end of the first half.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama