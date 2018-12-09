UCLA promotes Justin Frye to offensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has promoted Justin Frye to offensive coordinator for next season.

Bruins coach Chip Kelly announced the decision Sunday.

Frye was the Bruins’ offensive line coach while Kelly went without an offensive coordinator during his first season in Westwood. UCLA finished 3-9, but beat crosstown rival Southern California and had a steadily improving offense late in the season.

Frye spent the previous five seasons as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Boston College. He has coached at Temple, Florida and Indiana, where he also played as an offensive lineman.

Kelly’s previous offensive coordinators include New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur and former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich, now the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator.

