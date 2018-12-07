Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UConn coach returns to NJ for game honoring 9/11 victims

December 7, 2018 2:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley was teaching high school history at St. Benedict’s in Newark, New Jersey on Sept. 11, 2001, when he looked out the window and saw smoke rising from the World Trade Center across the Hudson River in New York.

One of Hurley’s friends would lose his brother, a New York firefighter, in the terrorist attacks that day. Hurley had just started at the prep school as a teacher and the basketball coach. He took several of St. Benedict’s international students into his home while the school was temporarily closed during the ensuing chaos.

Hurley returns to Newark on Saturday, his first visit back home since taking the UConn job.

The Huskies (7-2) will play No. 11 Florida State (7-1) just blocks from St. Benedict’s at the Prudential Center in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The event honors those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks and raises money for the education of children who lost parents that day.

____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus