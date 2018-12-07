UConn coach returns to NJ for game honoring 9/11 victims

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley was teaching high school history at St. Benedict’s in Newark, New Jersey on Sept. 11, 2001, when he looked out the window and saw smoke rising from the World Trade Center across the Hudson River in New York.

One of Hurley’s friends would lose his brother, a New York firefighter, in the terrorist attacks that day. Hurley had just started at the prep school as a teacher and the basketball coach. He took several of St. Benedict’s international students into his home while the school was temporarily closed during the ensuing chaos.

Hurley returns to Newark on Saturday, his first visit back home since taking the UConn job.

The Huskies (7-2) will play No. 11 Florida State (7-1) just blocks from St. Benedict’s at the Prudential Center in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.

The event honors those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks and raises money for the education of children who lost parents that day.

