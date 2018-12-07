Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UConn to retire numbers of Hall of Famers Allen, Lobo

December 7, 2018 12:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will retire the numbers of former basketball stars Ray Allen and Rebecca Lobo.

The numbers 34 and 50 will become the first retired by the school during a ceremony in March. The university says it’s an honor reserved for Hall of Famers.

In 2017, Lobo was the first UConn player inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Allen was enshrined in September.

Lobo led the UConn women’s team to a 35-0 record and the first of 11 national championships in 1995. She wore No. 50 and finished her career with 2,133 points, 1,268 rebounds and 396 blocked shots. She played seven seasons in the WNBA.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Allen was a first-team All-American in 1996. He scored 1,922 points at UConn and led the men to an 89-13 record during his three years in Storrs. He went on to play 18 seasons in the NBA, becoming the most prolific 3-point shooter in league history.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus