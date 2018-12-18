Listen Live Sports

UEFA investigates alleged offensive chants by Chelsea fans

December 18, 2018 7:30 am
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says it wants a deeper investigation into alleged anti-Semitic chants by Chelsea fans that the club condemned after a Europa League game.

UEFA says a disciplinary inspector will “conduct an investigation in relation to the alleged racist incident” by mid-January.

Some Chelsea fans were heard singing an anti-Semitic chant targeting Tottenham minutes into a 2-2 draw at Hungarian club Vidi on Thursday.

In a statement that evening, Chelsea questioned the “brainpower” of fans who did not understand the chant was “abhorrent.”

UEFA would typical open a formal disciplinary case within 36 hours if incident details are reported by a referee or match delegate.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

