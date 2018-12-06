Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA signs Visa as women’s soccer sponsor through 2025

December 6, 2018 8:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has signed Visa as a sponsor of women’s soccer through 2025, giving the European body deals with three payment corporations.

UEFA says the seven-year partnership was possible by “the unbundling by UEFA of sponsorship rights from the men’s game.”

It means UEFA has three rivals in the payments market — Visa, Mastercard and Alipay — as sponsors.

Mastercard is a top-tier sponsor of the Champions League, and Alipay signed an eight-year, 200 million euro ($230 million) deal last month for the next two European Championships and the Nations League.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

UEFA says Visa will support the European Championship, Women’s Champions League and grassroots soccer.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus