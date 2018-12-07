Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
UMass Lowell defeats Maine-Fort Kent 110-63

December 7, 2018 9:19 pm
 
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Christian Lutete scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half when UMass Lowell broke out to a 17-point lead, Alex Rivera added a double-double and the River Hawks rolled past Maine-Fort Kent 110-63 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Jones, who finished with eight assists, scored 12 of his 19 points and Obadiah Noel 10 of his 14 in the first half as the River Hawks went up 56-39. Rivera scored 18 points, including a game-high four 3-pointers, and grabbed 12 rebounds. Josh Gantz added 10 points.

Chance Cole scored 24 points with 12 rebounds to lead the Bengals, a United States Collegiate Athletic Association team. Johnathon Caldwell added 12 points.

UMass Lowell opened the second half with a 22-6 run to lead 80-45 with 13:39 remaining.

The River Hawks (6-6) improved to 4-0 at home and have won seven straight on their court dating to last season.

